Steelers Vs. Ravens: Watch Pittsburgh’s First Game Since Ryan Shazier’s Brutal Injury

For the first time since Ryan Shazier suffered his terrifying back injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field. They play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:30 PM ET so tune in to watch.

Steeler Nation heads into this game with a heavy heart, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are without linebacker Ryan Shazier. The 25-year-old was carted out of the Steeler’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a back-injury during a tackle attempt. Now, as Ryan recuperates, the 10-2 Steelers face a their bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in an AFC North showdown. The Steelers are pursuing a clean sweep of the division, while the Ravens are hoping to kick off a late-season surge into the post-season. Whatever happens, this game is a must watch for football fans.

“Thank you for the prayers,” Ryan tweeted on Dec. 5, giving his first statement after getting hurt. “Your support is uplifting to me and my family.” This message sent waves of relief throughout NFL fans that were worried that the defensive superstar might have been paralyzed – or worse.

“[Ryan] will continue to be monitored and treated by the neurosurgery experts at UC Medical Center until he has been cleared to return to Pittsburgh,” University of Pittsburgh Medical Center director of neurotrauma David Okonkwo and Joseph Cheng, chief of neurosurgery for UC Health, said in a joint statement on Dec. 6, per ESPN. “It is expected that Ryan will undergo additional tests and evaluation over the next 24 to 48 hours, and he will then return to Pittsburgh to receive further evaluation and care at UPMC.” Ultimately, he needed to be transferred to the University of Pittsburgh medical center to undergo spinal stabilization surgery, which had one expert say his football career could be over.

Ryan has been one of the Steelers’ best playmakers, leading the team in tackles (87), forced fumbles (two), and interceptions (three). With the sudden nature of this injury taking out one of the biggest stars, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the Steelers’ locker room has been reminded just how “dangerous the job is,” and they’re “nervous” that any one of them could be next.

