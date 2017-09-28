Chicago Bears Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The oldest rivalry in the NFL is about to write a new chapter, as the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28. This ‘Thursday Night Football’ game kicks off at 8:25 PM ET so find out how to watch it online.

When it comes to battles on the gridiron, it doesn’t get any more historic than the rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Two of the NFL’s most storied and celebrated teams have battled ever since the league’s creation. They now go head-to-head once more time for a thrilling edition of Thursday Night Football. While the 1-3 Bears are not the “Monsters of the Midway” that they used to be, they’re riding on some momentum after a high profile win. They’ll need it when they travel up to Lambeau Field to meet Aaron Rodgers, 33, and the rest of the Pack in Green Bay.

Chicago’s firs twin of the season came on back – or specifically, on the shoulder – of Jordan Howard, 22, as he ran past the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defenders for a 19-yard touchdown, giving the Bears a 21-17 win in overtime. After the winning run, Jordan clutched his right shoulder, which has been giving him problems since the start of the season. Still, ending the game with 138 of Chicago’s total 220 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns helped him forget about the pain. “You always dream about stuff like that but it never happens so it was real crazy,” Jordan said, per ESPN. “Definitely, it was a very wacky game but through everything that happened we found a way to win.”

Hopefully, Jordan and the Bears can find another way to win. They go into this game with the Packers tied with the overall series at 94-94-6 (which includes tow playoff games, 1-1, per Fox 6 Now.) So, while this game may not be for the Super Bowl, this game will give one squad the lead. Pride – and bragging rights – might be more valuable than any trophy.

