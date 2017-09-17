Oakland Raiders Vs. New York Jets Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Silver and Black are on the attack, so Gang Green better watch out. The Oakland Raiders meet the New York Jets on Sept. 17 at 4:05 PM ET. This is going to be good so don’t miss a second!

After the first week of the 2017-18 NFL season, the Oakland Raiders seem like they’re ready for another run at the title. Outside of a bad break – literally – the Raiders seemed like they were on their way to the Super Bowl. Now, Derek Carr, 26, Armai Cooper, 23, and Marshawn Lynch, 31, will roll out the Welcome mat for the New York Jets. After Gang Green fell to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Jets will try to spread their wings and get that elusive first win. This should be a fun game to watch, so football fans better tune in to see what goes down.

The Raiders went over the Tennessee Titans in a strong showing, as Derek found the endzone twice. He also ended the game with no interceptions after completing 22-of-32 for 262 yards. “Beast Mode” may have a new nickname in the making, as Marshawn came through in in the fourth quarter, picking up 10 carries for a total of 76 yards. That’s not bad for a guy who took a year off. However, the real star may be 27-year-old Giorgio Tavecchio. The Milan, Italy born player became the first NFL kicker to make two 50-plus-yard field goals in his regular-season debut. His 12 points helped propel the Raiders over the Titans, 26-16.

Where the Raiders returned to their 2016-winning ways (before Derek Carr broke his leg) it was business as usual for the Jets. New York fell to Buffalo, 21-12. Despite New York’s failure to put down Buffalo in their season opener, Oakland isn’t sleeping on the Jets. “I think they probably have one of the better fronts in the league,” Oakland’s coach Jack Del Rio said. “Their defensive front is as talented as any that we’ll face. They’re very aggressive in their scheme. The two safeties they drafted [Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye] are, we think, really good football players. I know I liked ‘em both, grading them coming out of the draft.”

Here’s hoping that the Jets have some fuel in the engines. They’ll need all the firepower they can get in this game at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum. With the Raiders eventually moving to Las Vegas, the Raider Nation will only have a few more times to celebrate their team in Oakland. Expect one of the most notorious fanbases in the NFL to go extra wild this season.

