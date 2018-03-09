Women’s History Month Playlist: 75 Empowering Songs From Britney, Ariana, Katy & More
March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating the female artists we love! Smash glass ceilings to this soundtrack all month long.
Celebrate Women’s History Month with this epic playlist of 75 songs from Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Adele and more of the women who are breaking records every day and changing the music industry.
Of course, we had to include the powerhouse artists who paved the way for everyone just mentioned. Madonna and Aretha Franklin both have a place on the playlist, along with activists like Tori Amos and Tracy Chapman.
Finally, you’ll find fresh tracks from emerging artists and female-fronted bands like Alex Lahey, Partner and Allie X. There’s about four and a half hours of music here, so it should keep you busy throughout March!
HollywoodLife.com’s Women’s History Month playlist:
1. Roar – Katy Perry
2. I’m Not Your Hero – Tegan and Sara
3. Kill Em With Kindness – Selena Gomez
4. Ciao Adios – Anne-Marie
5. Casanova – Allie X
6. Break The Rules – Charli XCX
7. Bombastic – Bonnie McKee
8. We Were Here – LŪN Remix – Lights
9 Bend – Ria Mae
10. She Loves Control – Camila Cabello
11. I Am Not A Robot – Marina and the Diamonds
12. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
13. Giver – K.Flay
14. Sister Wife – Alex Winston
15. Like A Prayer – Madonna
16. So What – P!nk
17. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson
18. Break Free – Ariana Grande
19. You Know I’m No Good – Amy Winehouse
20. Woman Is a Word – Empress Of
21. Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé
22. Mean What I Mean – AlunaGeorge
23. Good Time – Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen
24. Cheshire Kitten – KAYE
25. I Did Something Bad – Taylor Swift
26. Confident – Demi Lovato
27. Spits on Girls – Amy Shark
28. Indecision – Shura
29. Kill V. Maim – Grimes
30. I Love You Like a Brother – Alex Lahey
31. F*ck With Myself – Banks
32. iT – Christine and the Queens
33. IDGAF – Dua Lipa
34. No Fear – DeJ Loaf
35. Woman – Kesha
36. Poker Face – Lady Gaga
37. Work B**ch – Britney Spears
38. Comfort Zone – Partner
39. Be OK – Ingrid Michaelson
40. Rockstar – Original Version – Hannah Montana
41. King of Anything – Sara Bareilles
42. Cornflake Girl – Tori Amos
43. Fight Like a Girl – Zolita
44. Shake It Out – Florence + The Machine
45. Shout Out to My Ex – Little Mix
46. Girlfriend – Icona Pop
47. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
48. When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey
49. A Living Human Girl – The Regrettes
50. B*tch Better Have My Money – Rihanna
51. Good As Hell – Lizzo
52. Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls
53. That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony
54. Cool Girl – Tove Lo
55. You are the Problem Here – First Aid Kit
56. Capital Letters – Grace Mitchell
57. Don’t Save Me – HAIM
58. F*ck You – Lily Allen
59. FU – Miley Cyrus
60. New Americana – Halsey
61. Just One Of The Guys – Jenny Lewis
62. Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
63. I Told You So – Karmin
64. Respect – Remastered – Aretha Franklin
65. Human – Kimbra
66. Homemade Dynamite – Lorde
67. Don’t Wanna Dance – MØ
68. Mirrors – Pvris
69. The Greatest – Sia
70. Los Ageless – St. Vincent
71. Sprinter – TORRES
72. Talkin’ Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman
73. Lush Life – Zara Larsson
74. I’m Not Your Toy – La Roux
75. Curious (Sweater Beats Remix) – Hayley Kiyoko