Women’s History Month Playlist: 75 Empowering Songs From Britney, Ariana, Katy & More

March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating the female artists we love! Smash glass ceilings to this soundtrack all month long.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with this epic playlist of 75 songs from Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Adele and more of the women who are breaking records every day and changing the music industry.

Of course, we had to include the powerhouse artists who paved the way for everyone just mentioned. Madonna and Aretha Franklin both have a place on the playlist, along with activists like Tori Amos and Tracy Chapman.

Finally, you’ll find fresh tracks from emerging artists and female-fronted bands like Alex Lahey, Partner and Allie X. There’s about four and a half hours of music here, so it should keep you busy throughout March!

HollywoodLife.com’s Women’s History Month playlist:

1. Roar – Katy Perry

2. I’m Not Your Hero – Tegan and Sara

3. Kill Em With Kindness – Selena Gomez

4. Ciao Adios – Anne-Marie

5. Casanova – Allie X

6. Break The Rules – Charli XCX

7. Bombastic – Bonnie McKee

8. We Were Here – LŪN Remix – Lights

9 Bend – Ria Mae

10. She Loves Control – Camila Cabello

11. I Am Not A Robot – Marina and the Diamonds

12. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

13. Giver – K.Flay

14. Sister Wife – Alex Winston

15. Like A Prayer – Madonna

16. So What – P!nk

17. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

18. Break Free – Ariana Grande

19. You Know I’m No Good – Amy Winehouse

20. Woman Is a Word – Empress Of

21. Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé

22. Mean What I Mean – AlunaGeorge

23. Good Time – Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen

24. Cheshire Kitten – KAYE

25. I Did Something Bad – Taylor Swift

26. Confident – Demi Lovato

27. Spits on Girls – Amy Shark

28. Indecision – Shura

29. Kill V. Maim – Grimes

30. I Love You Like a Brother – Alex Lahey

31. F*ck With Myself – Banks

32. iT – Christine and the Queens

33. IDGAF – Dua Lipa

34. No Fear – DeJ Loaf

35. Woman – Kesha

36. Poker Face – Lady Gaga

37. Work B**ch – Britney Spears

38. Comfort Zone – Partner

39. Be OK – Ingrid Michaelson

40. Rockstar – Original Version – Hannah Montana

41. King of Anything – Sara Bareilles

42. Cornflake Girl – Tori Amos

43. Fight Like a Girl – Zolita

44. Shake It Out – Florence + The Machine

45. Shout Out to My Ex – Little Mix

46. Girlfriend – Icona Pop

47. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

48. When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey

49. A Living Human Girl – The Regrettes

50. B*tch Better Have My Money – Rihanna

51. Good As Hell – Lizzo

52. Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls

53. That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony

54. Cool Girl – Tove Lo

55. You are the Problem Here – First Aid Kit

56. Capital Letters – Grace Mitchell

57. Don’t Save Me – HAIM

58. F*ck You – Lily Allen

59. FU – Miley Cyrus

60. New Americana – Halsey

61. Just One Of The Guys – Jenny Lewis

62. Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

63. I Told You So – Karmin

64. Respect – Remastered – Aretha Franklin

65. Human – Kimbra

66. Homemade Dynamite – Lorde

67. Don’t Wanna Dance – MØ

68. Mirrors – Pvris

69. The Greatest – Sia

70. Los Ageless – St. Vincent

71. Sprinter – TORRES

72. Talkin’ Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman

73. Lush Life – Zara Larsson

74. I’m Not Your Toy – La Roux

75. Curious (Sweater Beats Remix) – Hayley Kiyoko