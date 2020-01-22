Beyonce’s Best Grammy Looks Of All-Time: See Her Most Beautiful Outfits From Music’s Biggest Night

All bow down to Queen B! Beyonce has shown her fans time and again that she knows how to work a red carpet and rock a stage. Noting her ever-evolving sense of fashion, we’re taking a look back at some of her best Grammy looks!

Another Grammy Awards night means another opportunity to see some of music’s biggest and brightest stars sport their most daring looks. From high fashion to avant-garde ensembles, eyes will be all over the red carpet and main stage on Jan. 26. For many fans, though, their gaze will be wholly on none other than Beyonce. A woman whose influence in pop culture, music, and fashion is so profound she only needs one name to prompt a slew of iridescent looks filling the minds of her fans — the Beyhive — Queen B has been turning heads for years. With the ceremony proceedings for the 62nd Grammy Awards just days away, we’re taking a look back at her best looks from the ceremony!

As fans know all too well, Beyonce loves to keep the Beyhive guessing. Whether it’s dropping entire albums through digital platforms, or making surprise pregnancy announcements, Beyonce knows how to hold the attention of her fandom. She proved that once again at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017. When taking to the stage for her mesmerizing performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” a hologram of the star appeared, before a spotlight fell on Beyonce. The “Lemonade” singer was draped in golden and with angelic light cascading all around her. Her intricate dress was so breathtaking that it was hard for us to take our eyes off of it. Beyonce paired the look with a delicate halo around her head and literally blessed everyone with her presence.

But years before this iconic, spiritual-like show stopper, Beyonce took the stage with another artist whose verve and flair for fashion equally matched hers (we know, it’s a hard thing to do). However, if anyone is going to strike a pose and belt a tune along with Beyonce, it’s going to be Prince. Prior to the “Kiss” singer’s untimely death, he took the stage with Beyonce by his side at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards where Bey sported a pink, rhinestone encrusted mini-dress with feathers on the bottom for their medley performance. As Prince crooned away and played his electric guitar, Beyonce appeared and joined him on stage to belt out the tune “Purple Rain.”

Of course, we cannot talk about Bey’s Grammy looks without talking about what she has sported on the red carpet. Following her wins for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyonce showed off her haul to the cameras. While hoisting her two Recording Academy statues in her hands, Beyonce wore a sparkling ruby red gown that shimmered from head to toe. Bey, who was pregnant with her twins Sir and Rumi, glowed in the gown, wearing her long hair straight and down. The “Formation” artist’s dress also featured a deep, plunging neckline with a sparkling necklace falling down her chest.

It’s incredible to see just how much Beyonce’s style has transformed over the years. But one quality that has always remained is the effortless way she carries herself in these, and more, incredible looks. To see more of Beyonce’s dresses and outfits from the Grammy Awards, click through the gallery above!