Tennessee Vs. Kansas City Live Stream: Watch The Titans Take On The Chiefs In The NFL Playoffs

Does it get any more exciting than the NFL Playoffs? While the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings enjoy a week off, the remaining teams go head-to-head in the Wild Card round. Up first is an AFC match between two towering teams, as the Tennessee Titans head to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf. While both teams are less than perfect, it should be an interesting match, with the winner facing either the Patriots or the Steelers. Yikes.

“Everybody is good at this point, right? Everybody still left playing is really good,” said KC quarterback Alex Smith, 33, per Fox Sports. The Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game in nearly a quarter century, something that will play on Alex’s mind when he take the snap. “The season is on the line, you win or go home. I think that adds to the intensity.” If snapping one streak wasn’t motivation enough, Alex has lost three out of his four meetings with the Titans. This is his chance to nail two birds with one stone.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota would be happy to hit one bird, as he’s thrown a career-high 15 interceptions this season, second only to Cleveland Browns’ DeShone Kizer’s 21. His 78.6 passer rating is ranked 30th out of quarterbacks attempting at least 100 passes. Despite this poor performance, he’s still optimistic about this meeting. “Everyone is just really excited. …. It is a clean slate, everyone has an opportunity. There’s a chance to go win it all. I think everything kind of intensifies and guys understand every play counts,” he said, per the team’s official website.

