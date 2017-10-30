Denver Broncos Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

The AFC West explodes on ‘Monday Night Football,’ as the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos. The game kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss a second!

While the Denver Broncos aren’t dominating the NFL like they have in the recent past, all it takes is one game before the Super Bowl champs are back on top. Such a game could be the Oct. 30 clash with their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The one undefeated Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses. That means only one thing: the Broncos will be given no mercy when they roll into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for this edition of Monday Night Football. This game is a must-not-miss so fans better make sure they see every kick, black and touchdown!

The Chiefs losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t that shocking, but to see them fall 31-30 to the Oakland Raiders was a huge surprise. It all came down to the final play, with Derek Carr, 26, throwing a two-yard-touchdown to Michael Crabtree on the final play to snap Oakland’s four-game losing streak. That game-winning play gave Derek Carr 417-yards and three touchdowns without an interception. How did this happen? Well the Chiefs were without Steve Nelson, who was out on injury. He, Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are all coming off the bench.

“There’s a chance,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per Fox Sports. “We’ll just see how they do out here (in practice).” The return of three of their starters should give the sluggish Chiefs the shot-in-the-arm they need to help corral the ponies. The Broncos are coming off a 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, their first shutout loss in 25 years. Huh. Seems both teams have something to prove going into this game. It’s going to be one hell of a game!

