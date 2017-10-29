Minnesota Vikings Vs. Cleveland Browns Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

London calling. After travelling the U.K., will the Cleveland Browns come home with their first win? They play the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 AM ET so start your day with some exciting football action!

3,726 miles separate Cleveland, Ohio and Twickenham Stadium in southwest London. At this point, the Cleveland Browns would travel halfway around the world to snap their losing streak. The (often) disappointing Browns have started the season off in typical Cleveland fashion, remaining perfect in the worst way. The 0-7 Browns better hope the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings have a bad case of jetlag when these two teams play in this UK Game. Otherwise, the Browns will head back home with a terrible souvenir – another loss.

At this point, it’s a race between the browns and the equally winless San Francisco 49ers to see which luckless team finally snaps their losing stream. “We have to keep pushing and keep getting this group better,” Cleveland coach Huge Jackson said, per Fox Sports. “That’s just where we are. I’m not going to run from that. We work at it every week, but obviously, we’re not getting it through like we need to. Nobody in this locker room is hanging their head. We’re going to keep fighting and keep getting better.”

The Vikings are on a three-game winning streak, putting away bitter rivals Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of that 24-16 victory over the Ravens, the Vikings games have been close calls. If Minnesota doesn’t take the Browns seriously, they may wind up with an unexpected upset. “I think our team will believe that (the Browns) are a good team,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. “Really, they’re not that far away. They’re really good on defense. They just turn the ball over offensively.”

