Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Carolina Panthers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring and the Carolina Panthers are on the hunt. These two red-hot teams go head-to-head at 8:25 PM ET so don’t miss this wild edition of ‘Thursday Night Football.’

Both the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles are 4-1, thanks to both Cam Newton, 28, and Carson Wentz, respectively. After demolishing the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles now head down to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to for Thursday Night Football. Which team will improve to 5-1? Are fans getting a preview of a possible NFC Championship game? All questions will be answered after kickoff so don’t miss this match.

Carson is having one hell of a season so far. He’s thrown 110-for-117, racking up 1,362 yards for 10 touchdowns (but also for 3 interceptions.) However, when his back is against the wall, that’s when he shines. After five weeks of NFL action, Carson leads the league in pretty much every passing category on third down, including 71.2% completion rating, six touchdowns, and 1 interception, according to the Panthers’ official site. “(Wentz) is moving around in the pocket, so you definitely have to plaster to your receivers. He’s making every throw, and he’s throwing his receivers open,” Carolina’s Captain Munnerlyn, 29, said. “He’s a totally different player from last year.”

Carson better bring the moves, because the Panthers have the NFL’s third-ranked defense, per the Philly Inquirer. This includes Julius Peppers, 37, one of the best pass rushers in NFL history who’s already picked up 5 ½ sacks this season. With the Panthers limiting opponents to just on average 194.2 passing yards per game, Carson may find himself on third down more often that he’d like.

