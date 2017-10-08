Carolina Panthers Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

After Cam Newton put his foot in his mouth over ‘female reporters,’ he now has to try and win some goodwill back. The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET, so don’t miss it.

Both the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions come into this game 3-1, so somebody is leaving Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan with their second loss. Considering the Panthers are coming off a surprising win over the New England Patriots, perhaps they feel confident they can de-claw the Lions? Detroit just got done mauling the Minnesota Vikings, so it’s not like these kittens are going to roll over and purr. It’s going to be one heck of a catfight so fans better tune in to watch.

Though, Cam Newton, 28, is busy licking his wounds over something dumb that came out of the quarterback’s mouth. During an Oct. 4 press conference, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer asked Cam a question about the “physicality of routes,” which made Cam laugh for some reason? “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like…it’s funny,” he said, per ESPN.

“I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs,” Rodrigue said afterward, per ESPN. “I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.” Cam’s comments hit him in the pocketbook, as he lost an endorsement deal from Dannon yogurt (though his agent said that the company didn’t sever its active endorsement deal “nor do they have the grounds to.”) Huh.

