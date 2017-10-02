Washington Redskins Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

After an impressive win over the Raiders, Kirk Cousins and the Washington squad now take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. ‘Monday Night Football’ kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Will the Kansas City Chiefs remain perfect after this match with the Washington team? While the Chiefs have put away the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, Washington is riding high after a high-profile win over the Oakland Raiders. Will it be Kirk Cousins, 29, who leads his team to victory and handing Alex Smith, 33, his first loss of the season? Or will Kansas City’s quarterback win this shootout? It’s time for Monday Night Football and sports fans are in for one hell of a game.

So many questions. Admittedly, it looks like Kansas City has the edge for this game. Alex has thrown for a 77.4% completion rate, racking up 774 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also remains perfect when it comes to turnovers, avoiding interceptions and fumbles. Kirk, on the other hand, is coming in with a 68% completion rate, five touchdowns, one interception and – gasp! – four fumbles. However, despite those flaws, Kirk has been able to pick up 784 yards. Outside of a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team from D.C. has been dominant this year.

Though, the numbers are against Washington for this, as they don’t do well when playing games in prime time, according to the Washington Post. It’s even worse when they’re playing the Chiefs. Since 1971, Washington has only beaten Kansas City once (in 1983) when it comes to prime time games. If that wasn’t bad enough, Washington has lost the past six meetings with Kansas City (and they’ve never been able to defeat the Chiefs on their home turf.) Will this be the night that history is made? Or will this game be just another challenge the Chiefs burst through on their march towards the Super Bowl? Will anyone protest?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?