Oakland Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Both the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos are coming off losses. Which one of these teams will take home a win when they go head-to-head Kickoff is around 4:25 PM ET so find out how to watch it online.

The AFC West is about to blow up. While the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs sit on top of the division, the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders are still in the hunt. Both teams are 2-1 and both are looking to bounce back from some disappointing loses. With both teams hungry to recover some momentum, expect it to get incredibly crazy with the Silver and Black rolls into the Sports Authority Field (aka the Mile High Stadium) for this game. It doesn’t get any better than this!

Denver fell to the Buffalo Bills (really) thanks to Tyrod Taylor lighting up the scoreboard, throwing for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the other end, Denver’s Trevor Siemian threw for more yards (259) but instead of touchdowns, the 25-year old got picked off for a pair of interceptions. As for Oakland, they lost 27-10 to the Washington Redskins. Oakland’s Derrek Carr, 26, was only held to 118 yards, while Washington’s Kirk Cousins, 29, literally tripling that. He racked up 365 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. After such a pitiful performance, Derek knew things have to change.

“I’ve got to take care of the ball better and I will,” Derek said afterwards, per ESPN. “This isn’t alarming, but we did get punched in the mouth and it’s all about how we respond.” He was facing the pressure all game, getting sacked 4 times. If the Raiders’ offensive line can’t keep him safe for this game, the Broncos will trample Derek. Both sides need to bring their A-Game, or else they’re going to see their playoff dreams evaporate into a fine mist.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think either the Raiders or the Broncos will make it to the Super Bowl? Or, are the Chiefs way too strong?