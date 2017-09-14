Houston Texans Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Both the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals are searching for their first win. These two NFL teams clash on Sept. 14 for ‘Thursday Night Football’ at 8:25 PM ET so find out how to watch the game online!

The 2017-18 NFL season started off rough for both the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams fell on their faces and left Week 1 with a loss. Now, the Texans will head up to Ohio to meet the Bengals on their home turf for an exciting edition of Thursday Night Football. The game will air on the NFL Network, but those fans that want to catch the game on the run (or just prefer to watch it on their phones) can use the NFL’s mobile app, Direct TV’s NFL app or check out the live stream below.

Andy Dalton, 29, had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day when the Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengal’s quarterback was picked off four times and he was forced to fumble the ball once. Andy matched his career high for interceptions, so it was no wonder that the Ravens rolled over the Bengals to a 2-0-0 shutout. It was the first time they were shout in a season opener in nearly 40 years. Oddly enough, Andy’s only other four-interception game was against the Ravens in 2013, according to ESPN.

Houston wasn’t shutout in their opener, but considering they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they might as well have been. The Jags beat Houston, 29-7, in an embarrassing loss that saw Tom Savage, 27, get benched after two quarters. After three seasons with the team, Tom was given the starter role after Brock Osweiler, 26, jumped ship to head back to the Denver Broncos. Tom’s time to shine…didn’t last long. Tom completed 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards. He also fumbled twice, as one of the strip-sacks was returned for a touchdown. He was benched, giving rookie DeShaun Watson, 21, a shot. DeShaun managed to score, but that was about it. He went 12 for 23, with one interception and one fumble (another strip sack.)

“It was all right,” DeShaun Watson said. “It was a learning lesson. Live and learn. First career NFL game, so there is a lot to learn from. Watch the tape and move on.” Well, he might move on to the starter position, as reports said that DeShaun would be given Tom’s job. DeShaun becomes the ninth quarterback to start under coach Bill O’Brien, since 2014, the most for any NFL in that time. So, ninth time’s the charm?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?