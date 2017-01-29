NHL All-Star Game 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Amazing Hockey Game Online

Image Courtesy of NHL

Hockey goes Hollywood as the NHL All-Star game is finally here! Los Angeles is playing host to the 2017 event, and we’ve got your way to catch every minute of the big game Jan. 29 via live stream.

The puck stops here! 44 of the NHL’s finest will be squaring off in the annual All-Star game at LA’s Staples Center, and this is bound to be one of the winter sports highlights of 2017! Players are split up into four teams by division, with a three on three tourney. Connor McDavid, 20, Carey Price, 29, Sidney Crosby, 29, and P.K. Subban, 27, have been selected as captains of the Pacific, Atlantic, Metropolitan and Central divisions respectively. Coverage begins at 3:30pm EST Jan. 29 and you can watch all the action online on NBC via your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME LIVE STREAM. First up, the Atlantic division goes up against the Metro guys, while the Central division will square off against the Pacific division. The winners of those games will go on to play in the final.

This will be Connor’s first year at the big event, as he had to sit out the 2016 All-Star game with an injury. “It will be fun,” the NHL’s scoring leader said before the game. “Three-on-three is fun hockey. Obviously it’s going to be the world’s best.” He added, “I’m looking forward to it. It’s obviously my first time and it should be a good time but I don’t really know what to expect.”

Unfortunately Sidney’s teammate, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, 30, had to bow out of the game due an undisclosed lower body injury, preventing him from playing for the Metro Division squad. Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson, 27, has been brought in as a replacement and he’s SO deserving. He’s eighth in the NHL in scoring with 46 points this season so it’s great that he made it into the All-Star game after all. Sadly, Cam will be without Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who was selected to lead the Metro team but on Jan. 26 had to bow out due to a sudden family emergency.

The NHL wanted to create a star-studded splash by holding the game in Los Angeles, and they got what they hoped for as Carly Rae Jepsen, 31, Fifth Harmony and Nick Jonas, 24, will be on hand to perform at the big game. So that’s an added bonus in addition to all the puck related action on the rink!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in for the NHL All-Star game? Is hockey your thing?

