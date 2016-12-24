Houston Texans Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

With only a pair of regular season games left for the Houston Texans, a single loss could spell doom for their playoff hopes. They have to go big when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24, so tune in to see every exciting second of this match!

The Cincinnati Bengals will not make the playoffs, so this game is nothing but pride for the only team from Ohio that’s managed to win a game so far (Good luck, Cleveland Browns!) With the Houston Texans having literally everything at stake, expect the home team to go wild when these two teams meet on the NRG Stadium in Texas. The game is set for 8:25 PM ET so don’t miss it!

This game might spell the end of the Brock Osweiler experiment. The 26-year-old quarterback was once considered to replace Peyton Manning, 40, with the Denver Broncos, but signed a four-year, $72 million dollar contract with the Texans instead. Well, that deal went bust, as he’s thrown 16 interceptions over 14 games. Ultimately, coach Bill O’Brien got sick of it and benched Brock during the Dec. 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tom Savage, 26, was tapped to take over the QB role, and he’ll start in this game against the Bengals. “Feel like Tom Savage gives us the best chance to win,” coach Bill O’Brien said, per NFL.com. “I have a lot of respect for Brock Osweiler. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. It’s just the nature of the business.”

The nature of the business can be cruel, especially when a shot at the playoffs is on the line. The Texans need to beat the Bengals to keep their chances alive, per SB Nation. They also need the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the Tennessee Titans. A Jags victory, along with a Bengals loss, would give the Texans the AFC South. However, if the Titans defeat Jacksonville, Houston needs to win not just this game against Cincinnati, but the regular-season closer with the Titans on Jan. 1.

