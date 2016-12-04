Denver Broncos Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Denver Broncos are coming off a tough loss, putting the defending Super Bowl champion in a must-win scenario with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams face off on Dec. 4, so don’t miss a thrilling second of this game!

The AFC West might be the hardest division in the NFL. Just ask the Denver Broncos. Despite having a 7-4 record (which would give them the lead in four other divisions) the Super Bowl 50 champs are actually in third place. If they hope to make the playoffs, they need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars – bad! Look for Denver to go all out when they roll into EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Football fans that want to see if Denver can go back-to-back can do so via CBS’s live stream of the game (check local listings.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BRONCOS VS. JAGUARS LIVE STREAM

How did Denver get to this near-desperate spot? Blame Cairo Santos, 25, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker nailed a 34-yard-field goal during overtime on Nov. 28. Except – it was one of the weirdest kicks ever, as it hit the left upright goal post and bounced through. It was still called a good kick, and the three-points gave Kansas the 30-27 win. They also secured second place spot in the AFC West, knocking Denver down the rankings.

Now, Denver will take their act on the road to face Jacksonville, playing the Jaguars for the 12th time. The Jags actually have a 6-5 record in the series, which normally wouldn’t fare well for Denver. Except, the Jaguars are 2-9, and have struggled to find an offensive groove this season, per CBS Sports. They’ve only managed to score more than 30 points once this season. Despite this poor record, the Jags are the third best team when it comes blocking the pass.

Even if Denver gets out of this game with a win, their troubles aren’t over. They then have to face three teams with 8 or more wins – the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs (again!) and then, they finish out the season against the Oakland Raiders. The Tennessee Titans are also in there, and they could give Denver a major headache. Yikes. If Denver hopes to make the post-season, they have to be pretty well perfect. Good luck, Broncos!

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Denver will make the playoffs?