New York Giants Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Go long! The Big Blue Wrecking Crew looks for their third consecutive win, as the New York Giants take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a wild edition of the NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football.’ Don’t miss it – click to watch!

With the 2016-17 NFL playoffs getting closer and closer, every game becomes more critical than the last. If the 5-3 New York Giants want to secure a spot in the post-season, they better keep their winning streak going when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 14. Can they do it, or will MetLife Stadium be the spot where the Bengals turn their season around? It all starts at 8:30 PM ET so be ready to see every second.

NFL fans can catch this clash between these hard-hitting squads via ESPN’s official live stream (after entering in their cable information, naturally.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CINCINNATI BENGALS VS. NEW YORK GIANTS LIVE STREAM

This game may be over even before it began. The Bengals have everything going against them: they’ve never beaten the Giants in New York (well, in East Rutherford, New Jersey) nor have they won an away game in prime time, according to CBS Sports. The 3-4-1 Bengals will be without the injured Rey Maualuga, 29, while Michael Johnson, 29, and Vontaze Burfict, 26, have been listed as Questionable for this game.

There is some good news for football fans in Ohio. A.J. Green, 28, is the fourth best wide receiver when it comes to receiving yards per game, according to NFL.com. He’s also leading the league in 2016 with seven catches of 30+ yards. If Andy Dalton, 29, goes long and aims true, he and A.J. could pull off the upset.

Of course, that’s if A.J. can get by the G-Men’s defense. Landon Collins, 22, is leading the team in tackles (69) sacks (3.0), and interceptions, (also 3.) This monster may leave Andy spitting out turf before he can even launch the ball in the air.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr., 24, has woken up. After a slow start, he’s sixth in the league for total receiving yards, while he’s tied in 7th place for touchdown catches. His reception percentage is down, though, 55.0 from last season’s 60.8. Maybe he can chat with Eli Manning, 35, about working together to boost those numbers?

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Are you betting on Big Blue or are you cheering Cincinnati on for the win?