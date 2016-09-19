Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Chicago Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Jon Dorenbos brought his magic skills to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but on Sep. 19, he will join the Philadelphia Eagles to try and make the Chicago Bears disappear. Can he pull off some ‘Monday Night Football’ magic? Click to watch.

There won’t be any golden buzzers or Howie Mandel, 60, when the Philadelphia Eagles step onto Solider Field in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. There will just be a stadium of rabid Chicago Bears fans, wanting to see the home team score their first win of the season. The game kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so be ready to see these two titans of the field go head-to-head.

Football fans can catch this game via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VS. CHICAGO BEARS ‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’ LIVE STREAM

The Bears started their 2016 NFL season by falling flat on their face – or on their backs. Quarterback Jay Cutler, 33, got sacked five times during the game with the Houston Texans, per SB Nation. That’s the most sacks the Bears allowed in a single game in 2015. The offensive line needs to be as fearsome as a Windy City weather forecast in mid-January if they want to keep Jay on his feet.

Meanwhile, Philly is flying high after their literally bone-crunching victory over the Cleveland Browns. Though Robert Griffin III, 26, isn’t happy that he’s spending the next two months watching the NFL from home with a broken shoulder bone, courtesy of the Eagles. Yikes! Chicago better beware if the Eagles use this aggression to keep their winning ways going.

For Jon Dorenbos, 26, it will be another amazing day following an incredible summer. The Eagles snapper may have finished third on America’s Got Talent (behind The Clairvoyants and eventual winner, Grace VanderWaal, 12) but he’s going for first place in the NFL. This will be his 151st successive regular-season game with the Eagles, according to the Chicago Tribune. If he continues to make it through the season, he’ll break Harold Carmichael’s, 66, record as the franchise’s all-time leader in consecutive games played.

Will Game #151 be a victory for Philly? Or will they crash and burn while in Chicago? HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win? Are you pulling for Philly or will you cheer on Da Bears?