New York Jets Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

It’s an AFC East showdown, as the New York Jets renew their rivalry with the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 15. Which team will walk away from this Color Rush clash with their first win of the season? HollywoodLife.com wants you to see this game so click to watch.

Both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets fell flat during the first week of the 2016-17 NFL season. One of these two 0-1 teams will walk out of the Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York with a .500 record, while the other one will limp off to Week 3. Will the home field advantage help the Bill bounce back or will Ryan Fitzpatrick, 33, launch a few touchdown passes to help the Jets soar? The game starts at 8:25 PM ET, so be ready to watch.

Though the Jets’ defense left the Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton, 28, flat on his back a record setting seven times, it wasn’t enough to stop the Bengals, per ESPN. New York’s Ryan was able to find Quincy Enunwa, 24, and Eric Decker, 29, for a pair of touchdowns, but some critically dropped passes and an interception (courtesy of Josh Shaw, 24) sealed the Jets’ doom. Andy marched the Bengals down the field, and Mike Nugent, 34, kicked the 47-yard field goal to win the game, 23-22, for the Bengals.

Though Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor, 27, didn’t have an interception during their game with the Baltimore Ravens, that’s the only good news to come out of the 13-7 loss, per ESPN. After Tyrod nailed a 33-yard pass to Charles Clay, 27, LeSean McCoy, 28, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. That wasn’t enough, as Joe Flacco, 31, and the rest of the Ravens flew away with the low-scoring win.

The Jets are the favorites to win this game (the first Thursday night game to feature the NFL’s new Color Rush uniforms.) It could end the 5-game winning streak between the Bills and the Jets, as this New York rivalry has spanned since 1960. Buffalo leads the all-time series, 60-51, but with the way things are going, Bills’ coach Rex Ryan, 53, may be looking at a 0-2 start.

