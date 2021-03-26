7 Of The Best High Waisted Jean Shorts For Women

One trend that never goes out of style is without a doubt high waisted jean shorts & we rounded up all of the best pairs for women that you can shop for right here!

Summer is almost here, and as the warm weather approaches, your closet obviously could use some updating! High-waisted jean shorts are always one of summer’s the hottest trends, whether you’re at the beach, the park or hanging around the pool! Of course, they come in all different options, from ripped shorts, white denim, light wash, or dark wash, the possibilities are endless when it comes to women’s high waisted jean shorts. We’ve pulled together a list of our favorite pairs which you can shop for below!

1. Levi’s Women’s Mid-Length Shorts

Levi’s is such a classic denim brand and their jean shorts never disappoint. A more classic, retro look has been super popular these days and the Levi’s Women’s Mid-Length Shorts fit right on-trend. They are high-waisted yet more conservative than ripped shorts with a longer inseam and rolled hem. The shorts have a concealed fly and come in a mid-stretch denim. Plus, you’ve got seven amazing colors to choose from! $28-$45, amazon.com

2. Express Super High Waisted Off-White Raw Hem Mom Jean Shorts

Remember how TikTokers were saying skinny jeans were out and mom jeans were in? Well, these are the shorts version of that trend! We can’t get enough of these Express vintage-inspired denim shorts with a super high rise and edgy raw hem. The off-white wash and flattering fit make for a winning look every time. Plus, these can be easily dressed up with a blouse and kitten heels for a night out this summer! $60, express.com

3. Tengo Womens High Waist Microstretch Cotton Denim Shorts

Get cheeky with these Tengo Women’s High-Waist Microstretch Cotton Denim Shorts! With a zip fly and five-button detailing and raw cut-off hem, these high-waisted shorts will show off that perky booty you’ve been working on in quarantine! Plus, you can’t beat the price! $25, amazon.com

4. Plaid&Plain Women’s High Waisted Denim Shorts

For a fun twist on the high waisted jean short look, these paper bag shorts offer a flattering, waist-cinching pair! The Plaid&Plain Women’s High-Waisted Denim Shorts feature an elastic waist with a double button and a cuffed hem. Add a belt to spice things up even more! $20, amazon.com

5. Everlane’s The Denim Short

You can’t go wrong with these women’s high waisted jean shorts from Everlane! A true summer staple, these high-waisted shorts have a breezy, slightly relaxed fit and a raw hem that can be worn two ways—rolled up or unrolled. We love options, so we especially love that these jean shorts come in three different colors — a distressed, a washed black and a bone. $60, everlane.com

6. AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut Off Short

Vintage style seems to be the go-to trend for high-waisted jean shorts this summer! These AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut-Off Shorts have a buttoned fly and distressed areas throughout, while offering a frayed raw cut hem and looser fit around the thighs. You can go wrong with this basic light denim wash this summer! $128, revolve.com

7. Reformation Charlie High Rise Jean Short

A pair of high waisted jean shorts for women is a wardrobe staple! These Reformation Charlie High-Rise Jean Shorts are going to be just as comfortable and flattering as your fave Reformation jeans — but shorter! These are a high rise, rigid denim short with a fitted waist and relaxed fit in the leg. It’s slim-fitting throughout and can be dressed up or down depending on your mood! Pair with some strappy sandals for brunch or flip-flops for a beach day. $78, reformation.com