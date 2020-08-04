7 Ugg Slide Lookalikes You Can’t Live Without

One of the hottest trends of the summer is without a doubt fuzzy Ugg-like slippers & we rounded up our favorite lookalike pairs that you can shop for now!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, fuzzy Ugg slippers have become the go-to footwear for many people, including our favorite celebrities. From slides to slippers, the fluffy shoe trend shows no signs of going out of style and we rounded up seven fabulous lookalike pairs that you will absolutely love. There are tons of different ways to rock the trend – whether it’s a pair of slides with jean shorts and a T-shirt or a pair of slippers with leggings, the possibilities are endless.

Some of our favorite celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens and Margot Robbie have been rocking Ugg slides this season. Vanessa wore a pair of black UGG Fluff Yeah Slides with tie-dye sweatpants while Margot opted for a V-neck black spaghetti strap mini dress with a pair of black furry Ugg Joni Slide Sandals. Below, we pulled together a few different styles in all different colors that are pretty hard to resist.

1. EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

These adorable fluffy slides are available in 16 different colors and are made out of super soft sheepskin with a rubber sole which makes them perfect for indoors or outdoors. They’re lightweight and flexible, making them extra comfortable, plus, the bold bright colors allow you to make a fashion statement wherever you go. $60, amazon.com

2. Anthropologie Lexie Open-Toe Slippers

You will never want to take off these dual-colored Ugg slide lookalikes which come in four different colorways! Whether you’re working from home, spending a cozy morning indoors, or need to run a few quick errands, these fuzzy slides are the perfect option. The open-toe slippers are made of faux fur and are super plush, plus, the rubber sole allows you to wear them inside or outside. $38, anthropologie.com

3. Steve Madden Fuzz Slippers

Make a bold statement in these leopard print fuzz slippers which have a slingback strap to make sure the slippers stay in place. The open-toe faux fur shoes have a red and black striped slingback strap that is elastic so you can stretch it to fit your foot. No matter where you are going in these fuzzy slippers, you will surely stick out! $39, macys.com

4. Free People Callie Crossband Slippers

These mint green criss-cross Ugg slide lookalikes will be your newest obsession. The sheepskin slippers have a plush footbed that makes them comfortable to walk around in, plus, the crisis cross straps securely keep the shoes in place. Even better, they have a rubber sole which allows you to wear them outside if you please. $60, freepeople.com

5. techcity Fuzzy Slippers

Perfect for everyday use, these fluffy slingback slippers will be your new best friend. The peep-toe shoes are available in 13 different colors and are fastened with an elastic slingback strap that reads, “SPORT” to prevent the slippers from sliding off your feet. They’re made with soft faux fur and have a padded footbed that makes walking around comfortable and effortless. $19.99, amazon.com

6. DL Fluffy Slippers

We are loving these platform fuzzy slippers which come in two colors – pink and purple. The slippers have a plush platform footbed while an elastic slingback strap decorated with stars wraps around the back of your ankle. The open-toe front makes the shoes breathable, while the footbed is made with memory foam so every time you move, you feel like you’re walking on clouds. $22, amazon.com

7. Millffy Fur Slippers

You are seriously never going to want to take these Ugg slide lookalikes off! Available in 12 different colors and two styles – thong and criss-cross – these cozy slippers are irresistible. Made of faux rabbity fur and an anti-slip rubber grip, you can rock these slides indoors or outdoors. The footbed is padded so that your feet stay comfortable while walking around all day and you can wear them while hanging at home or to go run errands. $13, amazon.com