5 Ugg Slide Lookalikes Under $50 You Can’t Live Without This Fall

Fuzzy Ugg slippers have become the go-to footwear for many people, including our favorite celebrities. From slides to slippers, the fluffy shoe trend shows no signs of going out of style and we rounded up seven fabulous lookalike pairs that you will absolutely love. There are tons of different ways to rock the trend – whether it’s a pair of slides with jeans and a T-shirt or a pair of slippers with leggings, the possibilities are endless.

Some of our favorite celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens and Margot Robbie have been rocking Ugg slides this season. Vanessa wore a pair of black UGG Fluff Yeah Slides with tie-dye sweatpants while Margot opted for a V-neck black spaghetti strap mini dress with a pair of black furry Ugg Joni Slide Sandals. Below, we pulled together a few different styles in all different colors that are pretty hard to resist.

1. CUSHIONAIRE Crossband Fuzzy Slippers

These adorable fluffy slides are available in four different colors and are made out of super soft faux fur with a rubber sole which makes them perfect for indoors or outdoors. They’re lightweight and flexible, making them extra comfortable, plus, they have memory foam insoles and they come in neutral colors allowing you to rock them wherever you go. $15, amazon.com

2. DERWENT Sheepskin Slippers

You will never want to take off these comfy Ugg slide lookalikes which come in five different colorways! Whether you’re working from home, spending a cozy morning indoors, or need to run a few quick errands, these fuzzy slides are the perfect option. The open-toe slippers are made of faux fur and are super plush, plus, the rubber sole allows you to wear them inside or outside. $54, amazon.com

3. Steve Madden Fuzz Slippers

Make a bold statement in these leopard print fuzzy slippers which have a slingback strap to make sure the slippers stay in place. The open-toe faux fur shoes have a red and black striped slingback strap that is elastic so you can stretch it to fit your foot. No matter where you are going in these fuzzy slippers, you will surely stick out! $35, walmart.com

4. Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers

Perfect for everyday use, these fluffy slippers will be your new best friend. They come in four different colors – gray, pink, red, and tan. They’re made of faux fur and they’re super warm and breathable, plus, they have over 15,000 positive reviews which means people absolutely swear by these slippers! $25, amazon.com

5. Millffy Fur Slippers

You are seriously never going to want to take these Ugg slide lookalikes off! Available in 12 different colors and two styles – thong and criss-cross – these cozy slippers are irresistible. Made of faux rabbity fur and an anti-slip rubber grip, you can rock these slides indoors or outdoors. The footbed is padded so that your feet stay comfortable while walking around all day and you can wear them while hanging at home or to go run errands. $15, amazon.com