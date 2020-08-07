7 Of The Best High Waisted Bikinis Of 2020

This summer there have been a ton of different swimsuit trends but one look that seems to be everywhere is high-waisted bikinis & we rounded up the best sets of 2020!

When it comes to swimsuits, there are a variety of different styles to choose from. Whether you like a halter top or a triangle bikini, finding the right bathing suit for your body type can be tough, which is why we rounded up the best high waisted bikini sets of 2020, below. From patterns to solid colors, there are so many fabulous options to choose from and no matter what you’re looking for, one thing is for sure – high waisted bikini bottoms are super flattering!

1. Missguided High Waisted Bikini In Ditsy Floral Print

Make a statement in this neon green bikini which features an underwire bikini top without padding and matching high waisted bikini bottoms with seams on the sides. The bottom is super high-waisted and a bit cheeky, but it hugs your frame perfectly. We are loving the dainty floral print on this bikini – it is so much fun! $30, asos.com



2. Pink Queen High Waist Bikini Set

This bikini is simple but classic. Available in 21 colors, you will want to live in this swimsuit all summer long. It features a strapless bandeau bikini top and super high-waisted cheeky bottoms. The best part is, the top comes with removable straps for added support. $25, amazon.com



3. COCOSHIP Mesh Striped High Waist Bikini Set

You will surely stand out in this high waisted bikini set with funky neon pom poms! The swimsuit comes in 11 different colorways and is made up of a halter striped bikini top with pom pom fringe detail and matching high waisted bikini bottoms with a mesh panel and more poms. $29, amazon.com



4. ZAFUL Scoop Neck Tie Dye Swimsuit

You will definitely be the trendiest girl at the beach thanks to this high waisted bikini set which comes in tie-dye – this season’s hottest trend. The cropped tank top is fastened with a knot under the chest while the high waisted bikini bottoms are ruched at the sides to make this suit extra flattering. $25, amazon.com



5. Blooming Jelly High Waisted Bikini Set

Available in 22 colors, you can’t go wrong with this high waisted bikini set! The spaghetti strap top is fastened with a bow in the front while the cheeky high rise bottoms have extra elasticity so you will stay comfortable and look amazing. $30, amazon.com



6. O’Neill Cascada Striped Bandeau Bikini Top & High-Waist Bottoms

This bold and bright colored high waisted bikini set is going to be your new favorite. Made up of a bandeau bikini top and matching high rise bottoms, this suit is flattering and fun. The top comes with removable straps just in case you want extra support and the high waisted bikini bottoms are a bit cheeky. $73, macys.com



7. Charlie Holiday Luna Bandeau Top & Cabo Bikini Bottom

You will be the star of the beach in this adorable pale yellow floral high waisted bikini set. The bandeau top is fastened with a bow in the front and a tie in the back while the high waisted bikini bottoms are smocked, making them super flattering, comfortable, and easy to throw on. Whether you’re going on vacation or just heading to the beach or pool, you will be obsessed with this bikini! $67, bloomingdales.com

