7 Of The Best High Waisted Bikinis Of 2021

Just in time for summer, there are a ton of different swimsuit trends but one look that seems to be everywhere is high-waisted bikinis & we rounded up the best sets of 2021!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

High-waisted bikinis are a retro style that have been brought back into trend in recent years. they nicely accentuate feminine curves while also offering some tummy control, if that’s what you’re looking for! This #HotGirlSummer, you should be feeling like your best self, and if that requires a high-waisted bikini, then we got exactly what you’re looking for here!

This summer, there’s a huge range of high-waisted bikini sets to choose from. From patterns to solid colors, there are so many fabulous options to choose from and no matter what you’re looking for, one thing is for sure — high waisted bikini bottoms are super flattering!

1. Frankies Bikinis Bash High-Waisted Bikini Bottom & Wrap Halter Top

Not all high-waisted bikini bottoms are created equal, and this set is sure to turn heads! The Frankies Bikinis Bash High-Waisted Bikini Bottom features an added string tie front detail and cheeky coverage, making it both sexy AND slimming in one piece. The bottom pairs perfectly with the Bash Wrap Halter Top, which ties around the neck for a customizable fit. This suit will be your go-to for a hot summer day and best of all, you will know you look amazing, no questions asked. $220, frankiesbikinis.com

2. Tempt Me Women Vintage High-Waisted Bikini Set

The high-waisted bikini style was a favorite in the 1940s, and that retro look has been revived in recent years. To really pay tribute to that time, the Tempt Me Women Vintage High-Waisted Bikini Set will do just that. Just like back in the day, this suit offers ruching on the bikini bottom that helps hide tummies and smooth rolls. The bottom also features high-cut legs to elongate and flatter! Then, the adjustable self-tie halter neck with a clasp hook closure on the back also has a padded push up bra with adjustable straps bikini top to provide maximum support. The bikini set comes in multiple colorways, so pick your fave and hit the beach! $30, amazon.com

3. bonim One Shoulder Tie Bikini Set

You will surely stand out in this high waisted bikini set that features a one-shoulder top and high-waisted bottoms! The top includes a removable wireless push-up bra and stays upright with the cute knotted one-shoulder style. The high-waisted and ruched bikini bottoms with tummy control will make your legs longer, and the moderate coverage for your bottom elegantly contours your curves. It also has a detailed waist tie to accentuate those curves even further! We’re obsessed with the snakeskin print, but if that’s not for you, the swimsuit comes in 15 different colorways. $29, amazon.com

4. Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom & The Square-Neck Bikini Top

Want a high-quality swimsuit at an affordable price? Look no further than Everlane’s newest swim line, designed for you—and the planet. The High-Rise Hipster Bottom features a waist-nipping high rise, and moderate bum coverage, while the Square-Neck Bikini Top offers a modern square neckline, removable pads, and an adjustable band and straps for an easy fit. Both items are made of fully lined Italian fabric with technical quick-drying and fade-resistant properties, which makes it versatile enough for every summer activity. Plus, Everlane fit-tested on 112 different women to ensure all of their new bathing suits feel comfortable, look flattering, and stay put! Coming in 5 different colors, including one print, you’re going to live in this bathing suit this summer! $100, everlane.com

5. COCOSHIP Women’s Retro Floral High Waisted Bikini

This is one of the cutest suits on the market and such an incredible price! The COCOSHIP Women’s Retro Floral High-Waisted Bikini is decorated with tangerines and vines for a sweet summer vibe! The added ruffles on the tie-front top add a flirty flair while the high-waisted bottoms after that beloved ruching for a flattering effect. $30, amazon.com

6. Aerie Printed Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom & Printed Banded Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top

You know how Aerie’s famous Crossover Leggings and Biker Shorts went viral on TikTok for being one of the most flattering looks anyone has ever tried on!? Well, they adapted that ‘crossover’ style to their high-waisted bikinis for Summer 2021, and you know what that means… it’s a must-have. Made with 80% recycled nylon, so they’re sustainable and good for the planet, the Printed Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom features a crossover waistband with a v seam that hugs your hips and accentuates your gorgeous curves in the most comfortable way. Pair with the Banded Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top for the perfect summer look! $70, ae.com

7. ZAFUL Two Piece Ribbed Padded V-Wired High Cut Swimsuit

High-waisted swimsuits don’t need to be full-coverage on the booty! You can opt for a sexier cut this summer with the ZAFUL Two-Piece Ribbed Padded V-Wired High-Cut Swimsuit, that is an incredible price at $21! The high-waisted bottoms offer cheeky coverage, so your booty will get some sun exposure while your hips will be defined by the high-waisted style. We also are obsessed with the V-Wired top that gives you ample yet sexy coverage up top. $21, amazon.com