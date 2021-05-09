Over 7,000 People Swear By This Viral Face Cream That Will Moisturize Skin All Summer Long

There’s a secret in many makeup artist’s toolboxes: a French facial cream called Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré , which celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow love & you can shop it right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wondering what facial cream makeup artists are using on their celebrity clients? For many, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is the answer. A dermatologist who worked in a Parisian hospital concocted the cream in 1950, and it has gone on to be used on celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Elle MacPherson. So, we wanted to introduce you to the best Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré deal that HollywoodLife could find. It’s only $28 if you buy it here on Amazon — and it ships in one day to Prime members!

There’s a reason makeup artists are obsessed with this facial cream, which Amazon says is made with soy proteins (for moisture), beeswax (to create a protective barrier), aloe vera (for soothing), and shea butter (for moisturizing). Not only is it a moisturizer, but it also doubles as a face primer to go under your makeup (it’s recommended to apply this five minutes before starting your routine, according to the cream’s Amazon page). It absorbs right into your skin and creates a clean and smooth yet sticky enough canvas on your face.

“The lotion texture is nice and light but is tacky enough to grip my foundation,” one Amazon reviewer noted, while another wrote, “This primer makes such a difference in how my makeup turns out! Saw a professional makeup artist using it in a tutorial so wanted to try it out. Helps my makeup stay on longer and my makeup seems to blend better into my skin. Has a pleasant, clean scent and leaves an airbrushed finish – would highly recommend.”

The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré can fulfill other skincare purposes, too. If you’re in need of extra hydration, this facial cream can be treated as a beauty mask by applying a “thick layer” all over your face to leave on for 10-15 minutes, according to the Amazon page. And, since aloe vera is one of this facial cream’s many ingredients, Amazon says it can be used as an “after-sun care face cream” (aloe vera has long been used to treat sunburns). Overall, this is an incredibly moisturizing facial cream — many Amazon reviewers were delighted to report that they no longer had to deal with flaky skin.

Like we said, this is a celebrity MUA-approved facial cream, too. “I first discovered Embryolisse many years ago when I was still assisting this well-known French makeup artist. I noticed he always had it in his kit and he always had me prep the skin as part of my job, and I fell in love with it then,” makeup artist Kindra Mann, who used this facial cream during Maisie Williams‘ SAG Awards prep in 2020, told Byrdie. Now you can feel like you’re doing glam for your own award show by checking out the best Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré deal, here!