This Foundation Serum Has Just As Many Reviews As Ilia & Costs Less Than 1/2 The Price

If you’ve been on the market for the Ilia serum foundation but don’t want to break the bank, look no further because we have the perfect dupe that’s less than 1/2 the price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to makeup, there are millions of products on the market and it could be overwhelming trying to choose one that’s right for you. One product that thousands of people rave about is the Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation which retails for $54. Luckily, we found an amazing dupe that has just as many reviews but costs just $13.94. The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Total Control Pro Drop Foundation is the perfect option to get the same results without splurging, plus, it’s available in a whopping 30 different shades.

Get the NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Total Control Pro Drop Foundation here for $13.97.

The NYX foundation is a buildable formula that allows you to choose how much coverage you want. It’s super lightweight and hydrating, plus, it lasts up to 12 hours without transfer or smudging. It minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves your skin looking like a blank canvas. Simply drop a few droplets onto your brush or hands and buff it in. The best part about the serum is that it feels like skincare and you’re not left with that cakey look and feel. Even better, the product is completely cruelty-free and is never tested on animals.

One seriously satisfied customer gushed about the foundation, “I am used to much thicker foundations – this is the complete opposite – to the point I thought it was defective at first (I did some homework to realize that this was supposed to be this fluid). I am just starting to get used to applying foundation with a brush (and I went back to my sponge along the way) but was really impressed with how this applied. As I stated this is a learning curve – how to build and apply to the coverage I desire. I like this better than what I had been using. In fact I ordered two other colors in order to build my perfect color and coverage.”