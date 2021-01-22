6 Anti-Aging & Sun Protecting Face Moisturizers You Need For The New Year

It’s a new year which means it’s time for new skincare & we rounded up our favorite anti-aging & sun protecting face creams that you can shop for right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to get rid of all of our old products and replace them with new and improved formulas. When looking for a face cream, it’s important to look for anti-aging and sun protecting ingredients, and to make your life easier, we rounded up our favorite products that have thousands of reviews that you can shop for right here!

1. LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face

Over 21,300 people swear by this retinol face cream because it seriously works. Retinol is a miracle product for anti-aging and while it can be harsh on skin, this cream is also formulated with Aloe, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Green Tea, Shea Butter, and Jojoba Oil to help moisturize, soothe, and calm your complexion. It’s made in the USA, completely natural, vegan, made without artificial fragrances or colors, and is gluten, paraben, phthalates, SLS, SLES, and petroleum-free. $23, amazon.com

2. PREVAGE Anti-Aging Day + Night Moisture Cream Set

This is the holy grail of day and night creams. The day cream is super nourishing and has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful UV rays while the night cream works overtime while you sleep to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What more could you ask for? $269, elizabetharden.com

3. Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Anti-Wrinkle Facial Moisturizer

If you’re looking for a top moisturizer that’s super affordable, then this is your best bet. Not only is it formulated with SPF 30, but its other ingredients include Antioxidant Blackberry Complex, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E that work together to provide a surge of moisture to your skin. $17, amazon.com

4. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer

There’s a reason why over 10,000 people swear by this cream and it’s because it really works. It’s fragrance-free and extremely hydrating as it’s formulated with Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid. Together, these two ingredients work as a tag team to help combat signs of wrinkles and fine lines. $47, amazon.com

5. Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream Fragrance Free

We are loving this new fragrance-free moisturizer developed by a board-certified dermatologist. This ceramide cream hydrates and plumps, plus, it uses a plant-based alternative to retinol, bakuchiol, which is an exfoliator that’s gentler on skin. The clean and cruelty-free moisturizer helps resurface the skin and leaves you feeling hydrated and supple. $30, ulta.com

6. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Anti-Aging Face Cream

This beloved cream has over 13,000 positive reviews as people absolutely swear by it. It’s formulated with a high concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA which targets fine lines so you have a younger-looking appearance. The cream can be used on both your face and neck to give you a gorgeous plumped, smooth complexion. $23, amazon.com