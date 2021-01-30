This ‘Simply Amazing’ Face Cream With Over 10,000 Reviews Will Keep Your Complexion Hydrated All Winter

You’re going to fall in love with this brand-name moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid (Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to!) and Vitamin B3+! Shop this top-rated face cream that thousands of customers swear by!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve most likely heard of this brand. The Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer is about to be your new obsession! Yes, thee “little red jar” — as many devoted customers call it. When it comes to moisturizing with high quality, skin-benefitting ingredients, Olay is the obvious choice. In this Amazon-recommended deal, you get a 1.7 ounce jar of the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream and a travel-size pouch (as a 1-week free trial!) for just $47!

“The Red Jar” has been sold to over 50 million customers, according to Olay. This face Cream is designed to visibly diminish wrinkles and fine lines — starting from the day you begin using it. It’s infused with Vitamin B3, Amino-Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Antioxidants for ultimate penetration and plumping hydration. Olay’s moisture-binding formula instantly hydrates to firm, improve elasticity and strengthen skin’s moisture for a dewy, lifted look. “Vitamin B3 not only helps with surface skin cell turnover and regeneration, but also leads the exfoliation that helps remove dead, dull skin for a fresher, younger look,” according to the description on Olay’s website.

As for how it works? — This cream activates moisture 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface to soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Olay recommends using this product as the final step of your skin care routine, AM and P.M. to see a skin transformation in 28 days. Continue to use this product to build skin to a strong state to combat everyday stressors.

Whoever said you need to spend thousands on cosmetic procedures was very wrong. Elevate your skin routine with an affordable product that produces actual results for firmer, smoother skin. The Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer is a go-to, nonnegotiable part of skin routines across the globe, and now it’s time to add it to yours!

Check out some of these glowing reviews from satisfied customers!

“The Regenerist line of products is a must have no matter what your age once your in your later 20’s and above especially if you have been in the sun a lot or tan in a tanning bed,” one customer who rated this product 5 out of 5 stars wrote on the Olay website. “I had a very deep line around my chin line, after about a week or so I noticed the deep definition started getting less and less. Now you can hardly tell it’s there. It has also helped the pours and my overall texture of my face and neck look so much smoother and younger. I highly recommend this product for anyone who cares about their skin texture,” the customer continued, adding, “It is an affordable alternative to plastic surgery which the average person cannot or does not want to have.”

Another Olay Regenerist face cream-user who’s 46-years-old with “very fair” skin recalled, “When I was in my early 20’s I had received compliments on the appearance of my skin by total strangers.” But, “flash forward 26 years… I really hadn’t been complimented on my skin’s appearance in years until I started using Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream,” the customer revealed, adding, “I’ve used Olay products most of my adult life and really like them but the the Regenerest line is Amazing!”