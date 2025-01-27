‘Zero Day’: Release Date, Trailer & More About the Robert De Niro Series

Image Credit: Jojo Whilden/Netflix © 2024

Academy Award winning actor Robert De Niro appears to be experiencing a career resurgence. After becoming a new dad again in 2023, the Goodfellas star, 81, stars in The Alto Knights, set for release in March, and his thriller series Zero Day debuts on Netflix in February. This follows his 2023 appearance in the highly acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon — a performance that earned him a late-career Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

It doesn’t appear that the longtime actor is ready to slow down anytime soon. When asked by PEOPLE in a February 2024 interview if he had considered retirement, he responded tersely, “Not at the moment.”

Below, here’s the trailer and everything to know about Netflix thriller Zero Day.

What Is ‘Zero Day’ About?

As shown in the official trailer, Zero Day navigates touchy themes surrounding conspiracy theories, misinformation and disinformation. According to Variety, the official logline for the Netflix limited series states that the movie follows “Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber-attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

The series “looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families,” said series co-creator Noah Oppenheim during a promotional interview for Netflix’s Tudum, per Soap Central.

Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men, Homeland, Pretty Little Liars) directed all six episodes.

Who is in the Cast of ‘Zero Day’?

De Niro stars as George Mullen, along with Matthew Modine, Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Joan Allen, Lizzy Caplan, and Connie Britton, Clark Gregg, Gabby Hoffmann, and more in supporting roles.

‘Zero Day’ Movie Release Date

Zero Day will be released via the streaming platform on February 20, 2025. The intense series consists of six hour-long episodes.