Robert De Niro, 79, Reveals 6 Older Kids Haven’t Met His Newborn Baby Yet

Robert De Niro, 79, is celebrating this year’s Father’s Day as a father of seven for the first time, but it turns out his newest bundle of joy has yet to meet her older brothers and sisters. The actor, who welcomed daughter Gia Virginia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, two months ago, admitted his six older kids haven’t been able to be introduced to their baby sister, in an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, NY on Saturday. He was attending a screening of A Bronx Tale when he talked to a reporter on the red carpet.

“Not yet, but they will,” he answered, when asked if his kids, Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, have seen Gia in person. He also added that this year’s Father’s Day will be a fully booked one. “[I’m] just gonna spend it with the kids and all that,” he said, indicating the brood may very well finally meet on the holiday.

Robert’s costars Chazz Palminteri and Katharine Narducci also raved about his new daughter and Chazz even said he already saw her. “Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby,” he confirmed. Katharine then said that although she hasn’t yet met Gia, she feels Robert is “an unbelievable father” and “a wonderful person.”

“I’ve seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship,” she continued. “And I think he’s a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being.”

Robert and his costars’ latest comments about his new daughter come after he and Tiffany shared an adorable photo of her on CBS This Morning back in May. Host Gayle King said that Robert and Tiffany “planned” for Gia during the segment. “This baby is planned,” she said on the air. “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”