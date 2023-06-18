Robert De Niro, 79, Reveals 6 Older Kids Haven’t Met His Newborn Baby Yet

The actor talked about his new arrival when attending a screening of 'A Bronx Tale' at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

June 18, 2023 1:32PM EDT
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Robert De Niro is spotted out for lunch at Via Carota in New York City with his son Julian. The legendary actor just became a dad again at age 79 welcoming his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Julian is De Niro's son from his relationship with actress Toukie Smith. Pictured: Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: You Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Robert De Niro, 79, is celebrating this year’s Father’s Day as a father of seven for the first time, but it turns out his newest bundle of joy has yet to meet her older brothers and sisters. The actor, who welcomed daughter Gia Virginia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, two months ago, admitted his six older kids haven’t been able to be introduced to their baby sister, in an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, NY on Saturday. He was attending a screening of A Bronx Tale when he talked to a reporter on the red carpet.

“Not yet, but they will,” he answered, when asked if his kids, Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, have seen Gia in person. He also added that this year’s Father’s Day will be a fully booked one. “[I’m] just gonna spend it with the kids and all that,” he said, indicating the brood may very well finally meet on the holiday.

Robert De Niro
Robert recently welcomed his seventh child. (You Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Robert’s costars Chazz Palminteri and Katharine Narducci also raved about his new daughter and Chazz even said he already saw her. “Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby,” he confirmed. Katharine then said that although she hasn’t yet met Gia, she feels Robert is “an unbelievable father” and “a wonderful person.”

“I’ve seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship,” she continued. “And I think he’s a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being.”

Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen
Robert and Tiffany at an event. (MEGA)

Robert and his costars’ latest comments about his new daughter come after he and Tiffany shared an adorable photo of her on CBS This Morning back in May. Host Gayle King said that Robert and Tiffany “planned” for Gia during the segment. “This baby is planned,” she said on the air. “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”

