‘The Alto Knights’ Movie: Trailer, Plot, Cast & More

It's De Niro facing off against De Niro in the screen icon's latest crime drama. Get details on the plot, cast, trailer, and more below.

January 15, 2025 2:45PM EST
If you thought Robert De Niro was done playing mob roles, you were wrong. The Academy Award winning actor, who previously appeared in The Godfather II, Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, The Irishman, and Goodfellas, among many others, plays not one, but two mob bosses going head-to-head in biographical crime drama The Alto KnightsIf that weren’t enough to convince potential viewers, it’s also directed by Academy Award winning director Barry Levinson, produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler, and written by Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi.

Below, catch up on the trailer and everything else you need to know about The Alto Knights.

What Is ‘The Alto Knights’ About?

The logline for the crime drama, found on Warner Bros official site, reads, “the film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.”

‘The Alto Knights’ Trailer

In the trailer, which you can view below, fans get a first look at De Niro vs De Niro as dueling mob bosses who used to be pals. In it, the Goodfellas actor (as Genovese) warns himself, “You’re going down a very dangerous road,” to which Costello replies, “and we ain’t been down dangerous roads before?” Costello, it seems, aims to be a good citizen who gives to charities and pays taxes, while Genovese is skeptical his old friend is legitimately now a part of the establishment. The intense scene, which takes place in a darkened restaurant booth, sets up the movie for an epic showdown between the two mob bosses that culminates in suspense and violence. “You can’t have it both ways,” Genovese tells Costello in the trailer. “You’re either in or you’re out.”

The Cast of ‘The Alto Knights’

Aside from De Niro and De Niro as quintessential kingpins, additional leading cast members include Debra Messing as the wife of Costello, Katherine Narducci as the wife of Genovese, and Cosmo Jarvis in the role of another crime boss, Vincente Gigante, who is assigned to kill Costello. According to ABC News, Michael Adler, Michael Rispoli, Joe Bacino and Ed Amatrudo also appear in supporting roles.

‘The Alto Knights’ Release Date

The Warner Bros flick is scheduled for a nationwide release on March 21, 2025, following aborted attempts to release in November 2024 and February 2025. It’ll be in theaters internationally on March 19.