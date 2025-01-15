‘The Alto Knights’ Release Date: When to Watch the Movie

Academy Award winning actor Robert De Niro might be a new dad again, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone soft. The Godfather Part II actor, 81, stars in The Alto Knights, set for release this spring. In the biographical crime drama, he takes on a wild challenge — dual roles in the same movie. And who wouldn’t want to watch De Niro take on De Niro as a couple of disgruntled, feuding mob bosses?

So, when can fans catch the upcoming flick? Find out The Alto Knights release date and more here.

What Is ‘The Alto Knights’ About?

According to the official synopsis on Warner Bros official site, the movie “follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.”

As mentioned above, De Niro played prominently in the legendary Godfather franchise. He also starred in Goodfellas, Casino, The Untouchables, and The Irishman, so he’s an icon in the genre. The name of the film, The Alto Knights, refers to a club frequented by mob kingpins.

Aside from De Niro, other cast members including Debra Messing, who plays the wife of Costello, Katherine Narducci, who plays the wife of Genovese, and Cosmo Jarvis, who plays yet another mob kingpin — one who is tasked with snuffing out Costello’s life.

Who Directed ‘The Alto Knights’?

The Alto Knights is directed by Barry Levinson, who notably won a best director Academy Award in 1988 for Rain Man. He’s been nominated an additional five times in various categories, including best picture and best original screenplay. According to SoapCentral, Levinson and De Niro previously worked together on Sleepers (1996) and Wag the Dog (1997).

The Alto Knights is Levinson’s first directorial effort since 2021’s The Survivor.

‘The Alto Knights’ Film Release Date

The Warner Brothers film is due to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025. A previous release date was scheduled for November of 2024, before it was bumped to February and then March.