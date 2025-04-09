Yvonne Strahovski’s Children: Meet ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star’s Kids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski may be best known for her intense on-screen roles—especially as Serena Joy in The Handmaid’s Tale—but off camera, she leads a much quieter life centered around family. Since becoming a mom, the actress has offered occasional glimpses into her parenting journey while keeping her children’s lives largely out of the public eye.

Curious to know more about the actress and her growing family? Find out more below.

Who Is Yvonne Strahovski?

Strahovski is an Australian actress best known for her roles in both television and film. She rose to fame playing CIA agent Sarah Walker in the NBC series Chuck and later earned critical acclaim as Serena Joy Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale, a role that’s earned her multiple Emmy nominations. Strahovski has also appeared in projects like Dexter, Stateless, and The Tomorrow War.

Who Is Yvonne Strahovski’s Husband?

Strahovski’s husband is Tim Loden, an actor and producer. The couple has kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, but they’ve been together for years and quietly tied the knot in the summer of 2017. Strahovski revealed the news on the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards that September, sharing a memory from their big day: “We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown. It was ridiculously hot,” she said, referencing the heat wave during their wedding. Loden added, “We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic.”

The pair first met while working on Chuck in 2009, where Loden made a brief on-screen appearance and also worked behind the scenes. While it’s unclear exactly when their relationship began, they were spotted together at the Julie & Julia premiere that summer.

Yvonne Strahovski’s Children

Strahovski and Loden became parents for the first time in October 2018 with the birth of their son, William. Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn on Instagram, Strahovski wrote: “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

The couple welcomed their second son in December 2021, followed by their third in December 2023.

For their third child, the couple had planned a home birth—but the baby arrived earlier than expected. “We basically had an unplanned, unassisted birth at home, together,” Strahovski recalled during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in October 2024. “[Loden] was amazing…When he realized that the baby was coming out, he took a big pause, then it was silent, then he said, ‘Let me get a towel,’ so calmly!”

“The midwife was running in right as he was coming out, and Tim had to catch,” she added.

While Strahovski has shared occasional updates about motherhood, she has kept the names and lives of her two younger children largely private.