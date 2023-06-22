‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Pregnant: Expecting Third Baby

Yvonne Strahovski is going to become a mom for the third time! The actress, 40, announced that she’s pregnant with baby number three on Instagram on Wednesday, June 21. She showed her stomach as she made the announcement with her son and dog in the photo as well. “Well here we go. Baby bump #3,” she wrote with a few exciting emojis.

The Handmaid’s Tale star smiled as she gave a profile view of her baby bump, while rocking a black tank top and matching leggings. Her dog sat at her feet, and her son could be seen standing behind her with his legs showing behind hers. She joked about both of them hopping in the shot. “Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr. Tiny Feet hiding behind me,” she wrote.

Tons of congratulations poured in for Yvonne with the announcement. Famous friends like Olivia Munn left comments wishing her the best. “So happy for you sis,” she wrote. Her former Chuck co-star Zachary Levi also left a comment showing love. “Awww yesssssss!!! Congratsss!!!” Zachary wrote with a heart-eyes emoji.

Yvonne is already a mom to two sons. The older one was born in October 2018, while her younger son arrived in December 2021. She’s been married to her husband, actor, writer, and producer Tim Loden since 2017. Yvonne regularly shares adorable family photos with her husband and two boys on her Instagram, showing off tons of their adventures and some of the beautiful sights that they get to take in as a family.

When the Australian actress was a new mom, she revealed that her husband regularly brought her first son to The Handmaid’s Tale set so she could see him. She credited him as her “insanely amazing husband, who came to work with me every single day with my baby so I was never far away and could still breastfeed on demand,” in a 2019 interview with Glamour UK.