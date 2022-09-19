Yvonne Strahovski’s Husband: Meet Tim Loden, Her Spouse Of 5 Years

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski, 40, might be known to most as Serena Joy from the hit Hulu series, but she is also a wife off-screen! Yvonne and Tim Loden, 40, have been married since 2017 and they share two kids together. Below is everything you need to know about Tim and his marriage to the Australian beauty.

What Does Tim Loden Do For Work?

Yvonne is not the only actor in this marriage. In fact, her husband also works as an actor, producer, and writer. His official IMDb boasts a total of 11 acting credits, three producer credits, and one writing credit. He is best known for co-producing the short film Extinction and starring in the film Making Monsters. Some of the other projects he has worked on include Bloodlines, Vantastic, Scary Tales, and No Ordinary Family.

Although he has not gained global fame for his acting like his wife has, Tim has still earned a few accolades during his career. In 2019, he won the Best Actor Feature at the Nightmares Film Festival for his role in Making Monsters. Two years prior, Tim took home the award for Best Picture at the Canadian Diversity Film Festival for his work on Extinction.

When Did They Get Married?

Tim and The Tomorrow War star got married in the summer of 2017. Yvonne revealed the exciting news on the red carpet of the 69th Annual Emmy Awards in September of that year. She told The Daily Mail that they had a ceremony in Paso Robles, California during that summer. “Yes I got married! It was over the summer,” she told the outlet before adding, “There was a heatwave!”

Tim and Yvonne met when she starred on the TV series, Chuck, from 2007 to 2012. The outlet also reported that there were rumors that the duo had split in 2012, but soon reconciled. She often shares photos of her husband on her Instagram as well. On Nov. 15, 2021, Yvonne posted a polaroid photo of them kissing and captioned it, “My,” with a red heart.

How Many Kids Do Tim & Yvonne Have?

The adorable actors welcomed their first child, William, in 2018, just over a year after they got married. Yvonne shared the sweet news on her Instagram with a photo of her holding her newborn son. She captioned the post, “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Three years later, another baby welcomed the family. On Dec. 9, 2021, the beautiful momma shared another photo, but this time carrying her second newborn baby. She captioned this post, “An angel joined our world this past week Welcome to the family my love I love you so very much.”

Yvonne has even brought her son to work while she filmed The Handmaid’s Tale, she told Glamour U.K. in 2019. “It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career. Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding,” she said. The 40-year-old also added, “… I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all ‘miserable Serena’ and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy.”