‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

The Handmaid’s Tale viewers will return to Gilead for one last time. Season 6 of the hit Hulu series, which stars Elisabeth Moss in the principal role of June Osborne, is expected to premiere sometime soon, but fans are anxiously wondering when. Since production got delayed, many are fearful that the release date is up in the air.

When Does ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Premiere?

Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere its first three episodes on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, on Hulu, starting at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT on April 7, 2025. Filming was originally scheduled to begin in August 2023, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes halted all productions through the end of the year.

Who Is in the Season 6 Cast?

Elisabeth is reprising her role in addition to fellow co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford and Amanda Brugel.

The plot for season 6 has not been revealed, but it’s safe to assume it will pick up where season 5 left off more or less. Showrunner Bruce Miller spoke with Digital Spy about how the crew wanted to “wrap” the show “up on [their] own terms.”

“The book is so frustrating at the end, because the book just ends,” Bruce explained. “And everybody’s like, ‘How could you, Bruce Miller… Who do you think you are, writing more?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, to write the rest.’ Because it’s like: what the hell happened?! Oh my God – it’s the most infuriating ending.”

He continued, “We have so many women through history who didn’t have names, who were never identified. They were there for a while. They told their story, and this is The Handmaid’s Tale — she told it. And then they disappear, faceless, into the mist of history. And that’s what the problem is: there are too many women out there who are just Offred and are just the Handmaid. But that’s the story we’re telling. In order to make it really this story, it starts when that kid is taken from her. And that’s when she turns into a Handmaid. And it ends when she disappears off of our radar. But she doesn’t disappear from the world. She’s a real human woman. Just because she’s not on our radar, doesn’t mean she doesn’t exist.”

What Happened at the End of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5?

The season 5 finale was packed with several aspects. June discovers that Toronto isn’t safe, especially after she is viciously run over by a driver. The graphic scene puts June’s injury on full display, bone crunching and all. June and Nicole later get to the train station and run into Serena and Noah.

Meanwhile, Luke is arrested for killing the man who tried to murder June, and he is thus separated from his family at this point. The Eyes also take Janine into custody while Nick decides to work with the United States. Rose then asks Nick what his feelings are for June, and she leaves him.