‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 2: Do Coop & Mel Get Back Together?

Image Credit: Apple TV

As season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors approaches its finale, fans still have questions. Although James Marsden‘s character, Ashe, has raised the stakes in the show, exes Coop (Jon Hamm) and Mel (Amanda Peet) have maintained a pretty solid co-parenting relationship after their divorce — so much so that fans are wondering if their undeniable chemistry means they’ll get back together. So, could it be?

Here’s what we know so far about Mel and Coop’s future as we near the season 2 finale, and watch an exclusive clip from the penultimate episode of season 2 below!

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Are Mel & Coop Still Divorced?

Yes. Despite how amicable — and even flirty — they may seem in season 2, Mel and Coop divorced in season 1, which served as part of Coop’s downfall into theft.

Are Mel & Coop Getting Back Together?

Viewers will have to wait and see what may or may not transpire between Mel and Coop, but since they’ve unsuccessfully reconciled before, it’s safe to say these two won’t get back together in the long run.

Fans find it difficult, though, to overlook the visible chemistry between Mel and Coop. Peet exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life about her character’s bond with Coop and weighed in on their dynamic as co-parent.

“I think that there’s always this connection, this chemistry thing between them, and I think that even when they’re fighting, they’re fighting about parenting,” Amanda said, shortly after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. “So, this season I feel like [Mel and Coop] kind of on parallel tracks. Both of them are spiraling into extreme naughtiness, but I wonder if that’s also why they’re really connected.”

As fans now know, Mel is facing a restraining order from her neighbors. She tipped a portable toilet onto their lawn because their dog had been running amok all over her lawn, and Mel just couldn’t take it anymore — or as Peet told Hollywood Life in her exclusive interview, “Mel gets into some deep s**t because she’s going off the rails with her menopausal rage.”

Is There a Season 3 of Your Friends & Neighbors?

Yes! Your Friends & Neighbors was renewed for season 3, and it’s expected to come out sometime next year.