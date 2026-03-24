Amanda Peet’s Health Journey: All About Her Cancer Battle

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In a powerful essay, Amanda Peet, who plays Mel on Apple TV+’s hit series Your Friends & Neighbors, revealed she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer at the same time both of her parents were in hospice. Her heartbreaking statement, published via The New Yorker in March 2026, detailed her journey from receiving the diagnosis to her recovery.

Learn about Amanda’s cancer and health journey below.

How Old Is Amanda Peet?

Amanda is currently 54. She was 53 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025.

What Type of Cancer Does Amanda Peet Have?

As previously noted, Amanda was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer, which required undergoing a “lumpectomy and radiation, not a double mastectomy or chemotherapy,” the actress noted in her March 2026 essay.

“The Friday before Labor Day [2025], I went for what I thought would be a routine scan,” Amanda explained, as she had been going for regular checkups every six months. “Dr. K. … told me that she didn’t like the way something looked on the ultrasound and wanted to perform a biopsy. After the procedure, she said that she would walk the sample over to Cedars-Sinai and hand-deliver it to Pathology. That’s when I knew.”

The tumor that her doctor found in her breast was fortunately “small,” but Amanda still had to have an MRI to “determine the extent of the disease.”

The doctor specifically told her that she was “hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-negative,” which is when cancerous cells in the breast don’t have high levels of the protein human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2), which would increase cancer growth, according to Mayo Clinic.

“You’d think that I had just taken Ecstasy,” Amanda joked. “I was happier than I’d been pre-diagnosis, when I was just a regular person who didn’t have cancer. But after about ten minutes, I remembered that I still needed the MRI and regressed to baseline terror.”

Is Amanda Peet Cancer-Free Now?

Yes, Amanda said in her essay that she had her “first clear scan” in mid-January 2026.

Doctors found a separate mass in the same breast, but fortunately, it was benign. Amanda described the painful procedure, which was required to decipher whether a mass is cancerous or not.

The first injection, a pain medication, “was so excruciating that there was no way white-knuckling it could have been worse,” the 2012 actress recalled. “Then came an injection of dye, to make the suspicious mass stand out, and finally [the tech] Tom slowly flattened my breast — while it was hanging in the air — with a barbaric waffle iron, whose latticed squares were numbered to locate the target site for the needle.”