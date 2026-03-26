‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Apple

Your Friends & Neighbors gifted the internet with one of the most iconic memes thanks to Jon Hamm‘s dancing scene. As we approach the show’s second season premiere, the actor is returning to continue the story of Coop, a divorced hedge fund manager who became fixated on a new lifestyle.

Jon is supported by his castmates Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan and James Marsden, who is joining the show for season 2.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life ahead of the season 2 premiere, Amanda — who plays Mel, Coop’s ex-wife — teased what fans can expect from the exes after they shared a kiss in season 1.

“I think that there’s always this connection, this chemistry thing between them, and I think that even when they’re fighting, they’re fighting about parenting,” Amanda said, shortly after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis in a powerful essay. “Mel gets into some deep s**t because she’s going off the rails with her menopausal rage. So, this season I feel like [Mel and Coop] kind of on parallel tracks. Both of them are spiraling into extreme naughtiness, but I wonder if that’s also why they’re really connected.”

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of everything you need to know about season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors below!

When Does Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors Come Out? Release Date

Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on Friday, April 3.

How Can I Watch Your Friends & Neighbors Episodes?

All episodes from season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV. New episodes will be available to watch on the platform starting on April 3.

How Many Episodes Will Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Have?

Season 2 of the series has 10 episodes in total. The season 2 finale will be available to stream on June 5, 2026.

Is There a Season 3 of Your Friends & Neighbors?

Yes! Apple TV renewed the series for a third season. The news came two months ahead of the season 2 premiere.