‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 2: Unpacking the Chaotic Season, How to Watch & More Updates

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors gifted the internet with one of the most iconic memes thanks to Jon Hamm‘s dancing scene. Now that we’re well into the show’s second season, the actor is giving audiences a deeper plunge into the chaotic story of Coop, a divorced hedge fund manager who became fixated on a new lifestyle. Apart from him, though, viewers get to watch the supporting characters’ backstories unfold.

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of everything you need to know about season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors below!

When Did Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors Come Out?

Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors premiered on April 3.

How Can I Watch Your Friends & Neighbors Episodes?

All episodes from season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV. New episodes from season 2 are available to watch on the platform every Friday.

Who Is in the Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Cast?

Jon is supported by his castmates Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan and James Marsden, who joined the show for season 2 as the mysterious, wealthy new character, Owen Ashe.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life ahead of the season 2 premiere, Amanda — who plays Mel, Coop’s ex-wife — teased what fans can expect from the exes after they shared a kiss in season 1.

“I think that there’s always this connection, this chemistry thing between them, and I think that even when they’re fighting, they’re fighting about parenting,” Amanda said, shortly after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis in a powerful essay. “Mel gets into some deep s**t because she’s going off the rails with her menopausal rage. So, this season I feel like [Mel and Coop] kind of on parallel tracks. Both of them are spiraling into extreme naughtiness, but I wonder if that’s also why they’re really connected.”

As the season progressed, Hall also spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life about her character’s new position at a school and how Ali has to manage her bipolar disorder.

“Ali doesn’t [have huge ambitions],” Hall acknowledged, before adding, “Her musical ambitions are basically to survive and just to do it because she loves it. That is her ambition.”

Hall further noted that her character resonates with wider audiences because “she’s not necessarily amazing, she’s not, like, a star, right?”

“She’s just struggling every day to prove to herself that she can survive without having a breakdown,” the actress added.

How Many Episodes Will Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Have?

Season 2 of the series has 10 episodes in total. The season 2 finale will be available to stream on June 5, 2026.

Is There a Season 3 of Your Friends & Neighbors?

Yes! Apple TV renewed the series for a third season. The news came two months ahead of the season 2 premiere.