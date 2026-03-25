‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 2 Cast: Meet the Stars From Jon Hamm to Amanda Peet

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Thanks to one dancing scene from Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm became one of the most viral internet memes. The show is now approaching its second season — dropping April 3, 2026, on Apple TV — and the lovable cast is back to continue the story of Coop, a divorced hedge fund manager who became engrossed in living a new kind of lifestyle.

Jon is supported by his castmates Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. James Marsden is now joining them for season 2.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life ahead of the second season’s premiere, Amanda — who had just bravely announced her breast cancer diagnosis and health journey — teased what fans can expect from her character, Mel, and Jon’s character, Coop, after the exes shared a kiss at the end of season 1.

“I think that there’s always this connection, this chemistry thing between them, and I think that even when they’re fighting, they’re fighting about parenting, or Mel gets into some deep s**t because she’s going off the rails with her menopausal rage,” Amanda explained, “So, this season I feel like they’re kind of on parallel tracks. Both of them are spiraling into extreme naughtiness, but I wonder if that’s also why they’re really connected.”

Get to know the main cast of Your Friends & Neighbors below as we approach season 2!

Jon Hamm – Coop

Jon plays the central character to the show, Coop, whose midlife crisis gets hold of him when he becomes enchanted by a new lifestyle.

The actor is a Hollywood veteran and has starred in countless films and TV shows, most recently The Morning Show, Fargo, Grimsburg and Landman.

Olivia Munn – Sam

Olivia is back to play Sam, the estranged wife of Paul Levitt and Mel’s friend, who develops a friends-with-benefits relationship with Coop.

The actress and television host has appeared in various projects over the years and famously got her start on The Daily Show.

Amanda Peet – Mel

Amanda plays Mel, Coop’s ex-wife and therapist. The actress exclusively told Hollywood Life that playing Mel so far has “been a joy,” complimenting writer Jonathan Tropper for his work on the series.

“I love Jonathan Tropper’s writing so much, and I feel like we have a similar sense of humor,” Amanda said. “And then working with Jon Hamm is like bananas, I mean he’s the best, so fun.”

Amanda has appeared in a multitude of films and TV shows, her most recent project being Fantasy Life.

Hoon Lee – Barney

Hoon Lee is back to play Barney, Coop’s friend and business manager. The actor has booked regular roles on TV over the years, including in Warrior, See and DMZ.

James Marsden – Owen Ashe

James is stepping into the new role of Owen Ashe in the show. Known for countless performances over the years, James is famous for his roles in The Notebook, 27 Dresses, Jury Duty and plenty of others.

Lena Hall – Ali

Lena plays Allison “Ali” Cooper, Coop’s younger sister who struggles with a mental illness as he reluctantly looks after her. The actress also starred in Snowpiercer as Miss Audrey.

Aimee Carerro – Elena

Aimee plays Elena, Nick’s housekeeper and Coop’s partner-in-crime. The actress has appeared in a variety of TV shows, including Maid, Firebuds and The Consultant.

Isabel Gravitt – Tori

Isabel plays Tori, Coop’s teen daughter, and she’s been building her portfolio in film and TV! The actress is also known for her performance in The Watcher.