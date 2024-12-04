Why Did Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Break Up?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Please, please, please—why do celebrity couples keep breaking up? One of the hottest couples of the year was Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who began dating in December 2023. The two starred together in the 25-year-old singer’s music video for “Please Please Please,” where she sings, “Heartbreak is one thing (heartbreak is one thing), my ego’s another (ego’s another)/I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf**cker.” Their chemistry made them a fan-favorite couple, but despite their on-and-off romance, it wasn’t until late 2024 that reports revealed they were no longer together.

According to Page Six, Deuxmoi, an anonymous message stated, “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

To learn more about Barry and Sabrina’s relationship, Hollywood Life has gathered some details. Keep reading below.

Why Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split?

While neither Barry nor Sabrina has publicly commented on the reasons for their breakup, a source who spoke with People on December 3, 2024, shared that “they are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.” Although no official statement has been made regarding the breakup’s cause, there have been rumors suggesting that Barry may have cheated on Sabrina. However, no confirmation has been given.

Is Barry Keoghan Dating Someone Else?

Rumors have circulated that Los Angeles influencer Breckie Hill may have been involved in the breakup. Yahoo Entertainment reported that the influencer has been reposting posts about Barry and Sabrina’s split, fueling speculation. Despite the rumors, no official relationship between Barry and Breckie has been confirmed.

Who Has Sabrina Carpenter Dated?

Before her relationship with Barry, Sabrina, known for her role on Disney Channel, was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes and dated Joshua Bassett. Sabrina gained significant attention during the speculated love triangle between her, Joshua Bassett, and Olivia Rodrigo after the 21-year-old released her hit song “Driver’s License.” Many speculated that the song was about Sabrina, with lyrics referring to “that blonde girl” who is “older.”