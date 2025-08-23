Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to keep her announcements short and sweet. Amid a break from her international Short n’ Sweet Tour, the Grammy Award winner dropped a bombshell on Instagram on June 11, 2025: her brand-new album! Titled Man’s Best Friend, the album is set to be released this month, proving that we have a summer of Sabrina 2.0 on our hands.

Alongside her Instagram announcement, Sabrina posted a photo from the album. In the image, she is on her knees, and a person is grabbing a handful of her hair while she looks at the camera. For the picture, Sabrina wore a little black dress with matching heels.

The album announcement came days after Sabrina released her single and accompanying music video for “Manchild.” Coincidentally, perhaps, the music video was released exactly one year after she unveiled her “Please Please Please” music video starring ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The former couple dated for about a year, then seemingly had a messy breakup when the Masters of the Air actor deactivated his Instagram account upon receiving major backlash from fans.

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Man’s Best Friend below.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 Album Release Date

The pop star confirmed that Man’s Best Friend will be released on August 29, 2025.

“My new album, Man’s Best Friend, is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x,” Sabrina captioned her Instagram announcement.

Man’s Best Friend Tracklist

The following is the tracklist for Sabrina’s Man’s Best Friend album:

“Manchild”

“Tears”

“My Man on Willpower”

“Sugar Talking”

“We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”

“Nobody’s Son”

“Never Getting Laid”

“When Did You Get Hot?”

“Go Go Juice”

“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry”

“House Tour”

“Goodbye”

Is Sabrina Carpenter Going Back on Tour?

Sabrina has not confirmed whether she is going on a full world tour again in 2026. Since she is still on her Short n’ Sweet Tour through November 2025, fans can expect to hear some of her new songs at her upcoming concerts.

The “Espresso” hitmaker will return in the fall to perform in major cities, including Pittsburgh, New York City, Nashville and Los Angeles.