Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ Lyrics: Unpack the Meaning of the ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Song

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Sabrina Carpenter has finally released her long-awaited 2025 album, Man’s Best Friend, and the pop star wasn’t kidding when she warned that it wasn’t for “pearl clutchers.” After dropping the album on August 29, 2025, Sabrina released the accompanying music video for “Tears,” and the lyrics are a tribute to how “f**king horny” her music dares to be!

During her August 2025 CBS Mornings appearance, Sabrina acknowledged that her songs are “almost too TMI” but pointed out, “I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.'”

Below, we’re breaking down the lyrics of “Tears” and unpacking who the song could be about.

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ About?

There’s no way to tell if “Tears” was written about anyone in particular. According to the lyrics, Sabrina was inspired by anyone who’s “responsible.” The Grammy Award winner’s tongue-in-cheek song praises any man who can “do the dishes” or “assemble a chair from IKEA.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ Song Lyrics

The main chorus of “Tears” are pretty self-explanatory: Sabrina is singing about a person who actually treats her right and isn’t a “manchild” like her famous single.

“I get wet at the thought of you (I get) / Being a responsible guy (So, so, so, responsible guy),” she sings in the chorus. “Treating me like you’re supposed to do (Supposed to do) / Tears run down my thighs (Dance break).”

In one verse, the Video Music Award winner points out that “a little respect for women can get you very, very far” and “remembering how to use your phone gets me oh so (Oh so), oh so hot.”

Another verse in the witty track goes, “A little initiative can go a very long, long way / Baby, just do the dishes, I’ll give you what you (What you), what you want / A little communication, yes, that’s my ideal foreplay / Assemble a chair from IKEA, I’m like, ‘Uh’ (Ah).”

In short, “Tears” describes a man who is the opposite of the one in her single “Manchild.”