Why Is it Called ‘The Madison’? Taylor Sheridan’s Series’ Title Explained

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison is Taylor Sheridan‘s latest neo-western to hit Paramount+. Outside of the Yellowstone television universe, the new show is set in Montana and stars Michelle Pfeiffer in a main role. But the series actually begins in one of the biggest cities in the world: New York. The Clyburn family is rooted in the Big Apple but learns how to adapt to the countryside after suffering from a tragic loss at the beginning of season 1. So, why is the show called The Madison in the first place?

Hollywood Life breaks down The Madison‘s title meaning and everything else we know about the show below.

Is There a Season 2 of The Madison?

Yes, there will be a second season of The Madison. The cast and crew have already wrapped filming, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Production on season 2 concluded in December 2025, but a release date has yet to be announced by Paramount+.

Why Is it Called The Madison?

The Madison got its title from two main locations in the series: the Madison River Valley in Montana, where the Clyburn family travels to, and Madison Avenue in New York City, where they originally lived.

During a March 2026 interview with Town & Country magazine, director and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros discussed the filming locations they chose.

“We had been in the Bitterroot Valley for Yellowstone for so long. It’s beautiful, but it is very much its own ecosystem,” she noted. “And I think [Taylor] wanted to explore another part of that world visually. It’s a very different look. It’s a very different feel being down in the Madison River Valley. … It’s just a completely different language of nature in that space. And it was exciting to explore a different ecosystem.”

Is The Madison a Yellowstone Spinoff or Sequel Series?

No, The Madison is a standalone show created by Taylor, who was the brain behind the entire Yellowstone universe.

The Madison Episode Guide: Release Dates

The following is the full episode guide to season 1 of The Madison.