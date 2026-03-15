‘The Madison’ Cast: Meet the Actors, Including Michelle Pfeiffer & More

Taylor Sheridan is expanding his neo-western TV portfolio with the latest Paramount+ series, The Madison. Starring the one and only Michelle Pfeiffer, season 1 was released on March 14, 2026, and the story explores a major shift in one New York-based family’s lifestyle after grieving a tragedy.

Meet the main cast behind Taylor’s latest western drama series, The Madison, here.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle leads The Madison as Stacy Clyburn, the wealthy matriarch at the center of the series. After suffering a tragic loss, Stacy relocates from Manhattan to Montana with her family, forcing her to confront a completely different way of life. Michelle is one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, earning Academy Award nominations for films like Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

Over the past few decades, she has starred in numerous iconic projects, including Scarface, Batman Returns and Hairspray. With The Madison, Michelle steps into the world of television drama while anchoring the next chapter of Taylor’s expanding western universe.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell appears as Preston Clyburn, Stacy’s husband and a key figure in the family’s past. His story continues to shape events throughout the series.

Kurt is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, with a career spanning decades and starring roles in films such as Escape from New York, The Thing and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Beau Garrett

Beau Garrett stars as Abigail Reese, one of Stacy’s daughters and a recently divorced mother trying to rebuild her life.

Beau is known for roles in several popular TV series, including Firefly Lane, The Good Doctor and Longmire. In The Madison, Abigail’s complicated relationship with her family and her attempt to find a new path forward add more stakes to the show.

Elle Chapman

Elle Chapman portrays Paige McIntosh, one of Stacy’s daughters, who struggles to adjust after leaving behind her glamorous New York lifestyle.

Elle is one of the breakout stars of the series. Before landing her role in The Madison, she appeared in the film A Man Called Otto.

Matthew Fox

Matthew Fox stars as Paul Clyburn, Stacy’s brother-in-law and an outdoorsman who plays an important role in the family’s story.

The actor became a household name thanks to his role as Jack Shephard on the hit ABC series Lost. His performance earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and it made him one of TV’s most recognizable leading men. The actor has also appeared in films such as We Are Marshall and Speed Racer, and he later returned to television in projects including Last Light.

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams plays Russell McIntosh, Paige’s husband and a high-powered investment banker who has followed a carefully planned life path.

Patrick is best known for playing Mike Ross on the legal drama Suits. After that, Patrick appeared in projects including A League of Their Own and The Right Stuff.