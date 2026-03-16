‘The Madison’ Season 2: Projected Release Date & All Updates on the Michelle Pfeiffer Series

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest neo-western series, The Madison, has gripped TV fans. Following its March 2026 premiere, viewers were hooked by the show’s Clyburn family and the tragedy they had to overcome. Led by Hollywood veteran Michelle Pfeiffer, the series has become a new hit, even though it has nothing to do with the Yellowstone television universe. So, is a season 2 in the cards, or is The Madison a first-season standalone?

Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of The Madison.

Is The Madison a Yellowstone Spinoff or Sequel Series?

No, The Madison is its own show. It does not involve the plot or the characters from the Yellowstone universe. However, the initial idea was for the series to be part of the larger Yellowstone franchise. While speaking with The Wrap, Michelle recalled how Taylor pitched the show to her.

“He explained, conceptually, the arc of the story and my character. And I was really intrigued by this rich socialite New York family going to Montana and trying to figure that out,” Michelle said. “Then I went away and thought about it and realized I wasn’t going to get anything on paper. I was going to have to, sight unseen, commit or not. It was a big leap of faith.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Madison?

Yes, there will be a second season of The Madison, but a release date has yet to be announced by Paramount+. The cast and crew wrapped filming in December 2025.

Ben Schnetzer, who plays Van Davis on the show, spoke with Woman’s World about wrapping production on season 2.

“We shot season 2 already,” Ben confirmed. “We just wrapped it not long ago, and I’m incredibly excited to share both seasons with an audience. It was a real thrill to be able to come back and revisit these characters and revisit this story, and revisit this beautiful landscape that we filmed in.”

The Madison Episode Guide: Release Dates

The following is the full episode guide to season 1 of The Madison.