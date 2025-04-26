Why Is Billy Burke Leaving ‘Fire Country’? Find Out

Image Credit: CBS

(Warning: spoilers about Fire Country are ahead) Coming right off the heels of 9-1-1‘s shocking choice to kill off Peter Krause‘s character, Captain Bobby Nash, Fire Country just left the fate of one of its own hanging during the season 3 finale: Billy Burke, who plays Battalion Chief Vince Leone. According to multiple reports, Billy will not return for season 4, even though the season 3 cliffhanger only implies Vince’s death. So, why is the Twilight alum leaving Fire Country?

Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far behind Billy’s exit from Fire Country below.

Why Is Billy Burke Leaving Fire Country?

Though nobody from Fire Country nor CBS has confirmed Billy’s character’s on-screen death, multiple outlets reported that it’s imminent. And the season 3 finale implies that Vince dies in an explosion.

While speaking with Deadline ahead of the April 2025 season 3 finale, executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano explained why they decided to remove a main character — without naming Billy during the interview.

“That’s a reality, there’s danger in this sort of job, so we wanted to honor that and really up the stakes,” Tia told the outlet. “Again, coming from a show like Grey’s Anatomy for years and years, that’s how it works with character-driven dramas. You want the opportunity for that door to open, for someone to walk out of it, or for someone to walk into it. We’re really leaning into that aspect of the show as well as honoring the authenticity.”

When asked about the decision to eliminate Billy’s character from the show, Tia noted, “We are not going to confirm who we’re losing. There will definitely be a devastating loss for everyone that remains in our family. No, shooting the finale, none of the actors knew.”

Executive producer Joan Rater also told the outlet that, when it comes to character deaths, it “really just comes down to what’s the best creatively.”

“And then we just have to go with our gut about what makes the most compelling story, and we are really trying to write authentic stories that examine what these heroes deal with and go through,” Joan continued. “So, that’s where we’re coming from at all times.”

Therefore, it’s unclear if Billy chose to leave Fire Country, or if the showrunners opted to kill off his character. The actor has yet to comment on the reports of him being written off the series.

Who Else Dies in Fire Country?

In addition to Billy, actress Stephanie Arcila, who plays EMT Gabriela Perez, also dies after that season 3 cliffhanger, which showrunner Tia confirmed during her discussion with Deadline.

“It wasn’t decided earlier in the season. It was during discussions about finding the end of the season,” Tia said, referring to Stephanie’s exit from Fire Country. “We spoke to Stephanie while we were shooting the finale.”

Is There a Season 4 of Fire Country?

Yes, Fire Country was renewed by CBS for a fourth season.

Fire Country Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Fire Country is reportedly expected to premiere during the 2025-2026 season.