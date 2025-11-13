Why Did They Kill off Monty in Landman Season 1? Jon Hamm’s Character’s Death

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman has gripped viewers since its inception on Paramount+. After the Taylor Sheridan series aired in November 2024, fans were hooked on the show’s thrills and chills as its characters navigated the dangers of the oil business. But one beloved actor left the show by the end of season 1: Jon Hamm, who played Monty Miller. So, why was his character killed off?

Find out why Monty had to die at the end of Landman‘s first season, here.

What Happened to Monty in Landman Season 1?

Monty’s death isn’t shown on screen, but the production has confirmed that the character died in his hospital bed from his heart attack. He had suffered from multiple heart attacks until the end of his life.

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) was informed by the season 1 finale that Monty was going to die. So, Monty offered Tommy to take over as president of M-Tex and become the executor of his estate alongside Monty’s wife, Cami (Demi Moore).

Why Isn’t Jon Hamm Coming Back to Landman?

Although the actor is a fan-favorite TV and film star, his character Monty’s death was inevitable in Landman. While speaking with TV Insider in January 2025, co-creator Christian Wallace said they hinted at Monty’s decline throughout the first season.

“Yeah, you kind of drop these little pieces throughout the entire season,” Christian explained “There’s Monty checking his heart rate on his watch or his wife Cami telling him no more coffee, and just little things that were dropped this entire time to kind of let you know that something’s going on so that when it does finally happen, it’s not just completely out of nowhere.”

Christian added, “But you also don’t wanna be too heavy-handed about it and just telegraph that explicitly to the viewers. So, it’s just kind of a matter of trying to strike that balance of letting people know that there’s an issue without making it just the only thing that they can think about.”

When Does Landman Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Landman airs on November 16, 2025, on Paramount+. All new episodes will be released weekly until the season 2 finale in January 2026.

Is There a Season 3 of Landman?

As of now, no — Landman has not been renewed yet for a season 3, but the cast is hopeful about the possibility. During an exclusive November 2025 interview with Hollywood Life, actor Mark Collie teased that there are “more stories to tell.”

“The longer [the show] goes, I’m here because I love it,” Mark said.