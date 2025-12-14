Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Landman’? Updates on the Billy Bob Thornton Show’s Future

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Taylor Sheridan universe on Paramount+ continues to expand with Landman. After premiering in November 2024, the West Texas oil drama quickly became a breakout hit and was renewed for Season 2 just months later. Now that the second season is officially underway, fans are already looking ahead and wondering what’s next for the series.

Below, get updates on the status of a possible third season for Landman and what the cast said about it.

Who Is in the Landman Cast?

The main cast of Landman‘s second season features the return of Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Paulina Chávez as Ariana Medina, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, James Jordan as Dale Bradley and Andy Garcia as Galino.

When Did Landman Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of the hit Paramount+ series premiered on November 16, 2025. A new episode will be released every week on the streamer until the season 2 finale airs on January 18, 2026.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Landman?

Yes — Landman has officially been renewed for Season 3. Paramount+ confirmed the pickup in early December 2025, while Season 2 was still airing.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, cast members had already hinted that the story was far from over. Mark Collie previously told HollywoodLife that there were “more stories to tell,” adding, “The longer [the show] goes, I’m here because I love it.”

While details such as a release date and episode count for Season 3 have not yet been announced, the renewal confirms that Landman will continue beyond its current season.

What Happened at the End of Season 1 of Landman?

The season 1 finale concluded with a death and a new beginning. Billy’s character, Tommy, is told that his friend Monty (Jon Hamm) would die after his heart attack, so he wants Tommy to take over M-Tex as president and become the executor of his estate alongside Monty’s wife, Cami (Demi).

However, Tommy is abducted by local cartel leader Jimenez, who threatened M-Tex’s drilling sites throughout all of season 1. But Tommy’s fate shifts when the cartel boss, Galino (Andy), kills off his men and reveals that he wants Tommy to be his partner instead of remaining rivals.

Why Was Monty Killed Off in Landman?

Monty’s death was planned from the start of Landman. During a previous interview with TV Insider, co-creator Christian Wallace said they were hinting at Monty’s decline throughout season 1.

“Yeah, you kind of drop these little pieces throughout the entire season,” he pointed out. “There’s Monty checking his heart rate on his watch or his wife Cami telling him no more coffee, and just little things that were dropped this entire time to kind of let you know that something’s going on so that when it does finally happen, it’s not just completely out of nowhere.”

Christian continued, “But you also don’t wanna be too heavy-handed about it and just telegraph that explicitly to the viewers. So, it’s just kind of a matter of trying to strike that balance of letting people know that there’s an issue without making it just the only thing that they can think about.”